Saturday, October 5, 2024

GRAPHIC: Man Attempts Self-Immolation During Protests Outside White House

Posted by Luis Cornelio

Warning: This article features graphic footage that some readers may find upsetting.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A man attempted to self-immolate near the White House on Saturday afternoon, as shown in several videos shared on X. 

The incident occurred amid pro-Palestinian protests marking the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre.  

One video captured the unnamed man igniting his arm before shouting incoherently.

Another clip, shared by Washington Free Beacon reporter Jessica Costescu, showed the fire’s aftermath. 

Individuals rushed to extinguish the flames by throwing water on the man’s arm. A woman tossed her keffiyeh to stop the man’s arm from burning, while he appeared to scream in pain.

 

The man reportedly identified himself as a journalist and expressed grievances about what he claimed was  “misinformation.” 

Law enforcement officials were also present and quickly moved to assist the man while dispelling civilians who tried to provide aid.

“Back it up, back it up,” a police captain shouted, pushing bystanders to step aside. 

Costescu reported that the man was subsequently taken into custody.

Headline USA attempted to reach the Metropolitan Police Department for comment on Saturday evening but was unsuccessful. 

At least three other individuals have self-immolated in recent months.

In February, Aaron Bushnell, a former active member of the U.S. Airforce, fatally set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

On Sept. 11, pro-Palestinian activist Matt Nelson lit himself on fire outside an Israeli consulate in Boston, Massachusetts, to protest Israeli military operations aimed at rescuing hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

In April, Maxwell Azzarrello self-immolated outside the Manhattan courthouse amid the jury selection for the criminal case against former President Donald Trump. His motives appeared to be related to his anti-government sentiments. 

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

