GRAPHIC: Man Attempts Self-Immolation During Protests Outside White House

Warning: This article features graphic footage that some readers may find upsetting.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A man attempted to self-immolate near the White House on Saturday afternoon, as shown in several videos shared on X.

The incident occurred amid pro-Palestinian protests marking the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre.

One video captured the unnamed man igniting his arm before shouting incoherently.

Another clip, shared by Washington Free Beacon reporter Jessica Costescu, showed the fire’s aftermath.

Individuals rushed to extinguish the flames by throwing water on the man’s arm. A woman tossed her keffiyeh to stop the man’s arm from burning, while he appeared to scream in pain.

An American man attempted to self immolate at a protest in Washington DC. Eyewitness clarified that it was in opposition to biased media coverage of the ongoing G-side in Gaza. Thank God people were able to set the fire off of him & he was arrested afterwords for questioning pic.twitter.com/wF4NT3Ljky — Falasteen (@falastineisme) October 6, 2024

The man reportedly identified himself as a journalist and expressed grievances about what he claimed was “misinformation.”

Law enforcement officials were also present and quickly moved to assist the man while dispelling civilians who tried to provide aid.

“Back it up, back it up,” a police captain shouted, pushing bystanders to step aside.

Costescu reported that the man was subsequently taken into custody.

Headline USA attempted to reach the Metropolitan Police Department for comment on Saturday evening but was unsuccessful.

Police took the man away and have set up a perimeter. The smell of fuel is very strong in the air. It appears like the man only burned his arm because someone managed to pour water on him. pic.twitter.com/Y7Im7ECjMi — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 5, 2024

At least three other individuals have self-immolated in recent months.

In February, Aaron Bushnell, a former active member of the U.S. Airforce, fatally set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

BREAKING: ⚡ 🇺🇲US ARMED FORCES MAN SETS HIMSELF ON FIRE – Video https://t.co/Ozsj4gmotg — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) February 26, 2024

On Sept. 11, pro-Palestinian activist Matt Nelson lit himself on fire outside an Israeli consulate in Boston, Massachusetts, to protest Israeli military operations aimed at rescuing hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

🚨 The person who reportedly self-immolated outside the zionist consulate in Boston on 9/11 has surfaced in this Youtube video: “My name is Matt Nelson and I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest. We are all culpable in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.” https://t.co/NclnMmdjMV pic.twitter.com/n6Wzw7qs8i — Unity of Fields (@unityoffields) September 13, 2024

In April, Maxwell Azzarrello self-immolated outside the Manhattan courthouse amid the jury selection for the criminal case against former President Donald Trump. His motives appeared to be related to his anti-government sentiments.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.