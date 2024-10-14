Kamala Harris to Sit Down w/ Fox News in First Formal Interview

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris will sit down with Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday for her first ever interview on the network.

You want to know how we know they're PANICKING? Kamala Harris has agreed to do an interview on Fox News 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EYJXpzzZhn — George (@BehizyTweets) October 14, 2024

Despite serving as vice president for 1,363 days, Harris has yet to be interviewed by Fox News, the highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S.

Baier will anchor his 6 p.m. show Special Report from the battleground state of Pennsylvania the day of his interview with Harris, according to Fox News.

Fox News did not say whether Harris’s interview would be live or taped. The network also did not clarify whether the Democrat nominee’s interview would be edited.

The announcement comes after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’s running mate, appeared on Fox News Sunday two weeks in a row.

In his first Fox News Sunday appearance, Walz sparred with Fox News anchor Shannon Bream over the abortion law he signed, which allows women to end their pre-born children’s lives at any stage of pregnancy.

In his second post-debate appearance on Fox News, Walz attempted to walk back his recent remarks that the Electoral College “needs to go.”

“I think what the point was on this is they see us in battleground states and not across the country, so the campaign’s position is clear on this,” Walz told Bream. “That’s not to get rid of the Electoral College, but it’s to focus on every vote, and I think your viewers out there listening want to see these campaigns in every corner, talking to every person.”

Harris’s interview on Fox News comes as the Democrat candidate has reversed course and participated in various—mostly friendly—media appearances. She faced backlash after 60 Minutes aired two different answers to the same question on Israel.

Last week, Harris also sat down with the Call Her Daddy podcast, ABC’s The View, Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.

She also conducted a townhall with Latino voters, during which she was criticized both for appropriating a Latino accent and for reading off a teleprompter.

🚨Kamala debuts her Spanish accent during a town hall with Univision. pic.twitter.com/pLU1x8jqTL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.