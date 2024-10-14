Quantcast
Monday, October 14, 2024

Kamala Harris Accused of Stealing Sections of her Criminal-Justice Book from Wikipedia

'Of course, Harris, like many other public figures, may have relied entirely on a ghostwriter to draft her book. But that is not exculpatory: Harris, at the end of the day, put her name on the cover...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: Peralta Colleges via YouTube

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris was accused of plagiarizing large sections of her 2009 book Smart on Crime.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo posted an article highlighting discoveries that Harris lifted verbatim language from sources without citing them.

Media researcher Stefan Weber, who is known for exposing plagiarism internationally, discovered at least a dozen examples of plagiarized material found in the book, according to Breitbart.

Weber cited a section of Harris’s book that was copied almost entirely from Wikipedia without reference, while falsifying where the information came from.

“Kamala Harris copied virtually an entire Wikipedia article into her book without providing attribution to Wikipedia,” Weber noted. “Harris fabricated a source reference, inventing a nonexistent page number.”

In further analyzing the trend, Rufo discussed more examples of plagiarism from the Smart on Crime book. He cited passages taken from an AP/NBC News report, a press release from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and promotional language from an Urban Institute report in order to describe a non-profit group.

None of these instances gave proper credit to the sources where the information came from.

Rufo then explained how, even if Harris used third-party assistance to write the book, she still shouldn’t be left off the hook for these obvious infractions.

“Of course, Harris, like many other public figures, may have relied entirely on a ghostwriter to draft her book,” he said. “But that is not exculpatory: Harris, at the end of the day, put her name on the cover.”

This isn’t Harris’ first controversy dealing with the plagiarism issue. Just last month, her campaign was accused of copying and pasting policies from President Joe Biden’s website onto her own.

The posting of the policies came seven weeks after Harris became the Democratic Party’s nominee following the decision from Biden not to seek a second term.

