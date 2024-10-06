Fox News Host Pokes Holes in Tim Walz’s Pro-Abortion Talking Points

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream poked holes in the pro-abortion talking points of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic nominee for vice president.

Five days after Walz faced off against Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, in the only vice presidential debate, the Minnesota governor granted Fox News a rare interview.

Bream recited Minnesota’s abortion laws per AbortionFinder.org, which she said states “there is no ban or limit on abortion in Minnesota based on how far along you are in pregnancy.”

“You signed the bill that makes it legal through all nine months. Is that a position you think Democrats should advocate for nationally?” the Fox News Sunday host inquired.

“Look, the vice president and I have been clear. The restoration of Roe v. Wade is what we’re asking,” Walz replied.

“But that law goes far beyond Roe v. Wade,” Bream countered.

“This is a woman’s right to make her own judgement —” Walz continued before shaking his head. “The law is, the law is very clear. It does not change that.”

Walz insisted that Bream’s implication that his state implemented extreme pro-abortion policies was “debunked,” but the Fox News anchor interjected.

“Wait, wait. Let’s agree! What you signed, there’s not a single limit through nine months of pregnancy. Roe had a trimester framework that did have limits through the pregnancy. The Minnesota law does not have that,” Bream pushed back.

Tim Walz cracks under the most basic pushback to his radical abortion extremism — and gets called out for his disgusting lies: “To be clear, the Minnesota law is FAR beyond Roe v. Wade.” pic.twitter.com/o88IXhyOxU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

Walz’s Protect Reproductive Rights Act, which he signed into law six months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and restored the issue of abortion restrictions to the states, does not stop women from aborting their pregnancies in the later stages.

Walz attempted to skirt Bream calling him out for allowing abortions up to nine months of pregnancy by scrounging up verbiage about women making their own decisions. He pivoted by falsely claiming 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump plans to impose a federal ban on abortions.

“Wait. He has said repeatedly that he will not sign a national abortion ban. Are you calling that just, it’s a flat-out lie?” Bream asked.

Walz told Bream that he believes Trump is being dishonest despite the GOP candidate’s repeated assertion that abortion is an issue for the states, not the federal government.

Walz brought up the death of Georgia woman Amber Nicole Thurman, who died as a result of “complications” following the ingestion of chemical abortion pills, according to The Federalist. Despite this, Democrats have omitted the impact of the drugs and instead used the 28-year-old’s death to campaign for the restoration of Roe v. Wade.

“Trying to cut hairs on an issue on this is not where the American public’s at. They want the restoration of Roe v. Wade. Vice President Harris said she would sign it,” Walz said.

“Okay, but to be clear, the Minnesota law is far beyond Roe v. Wade,” Bream corrected. “And about the Amber Thurman case in Georgia, her family has — and it’s tragic. She is a young mother who left behind a young son. But what her family has said is that it was a complication from an abortion pill that she received. And she did get proper care when she went to a Georgia hospital, which had multiple opportunities to intervene there.”

“Her own attorney, the family’s attorney, said it wasn’t the Georgia law,” Bream told Walz.

“It was the hospital’s, what he claims is, ‘malpractice’ not treating her when she clearly showed up in distress and still had the byproducts of her pregnancy because of that rare complication from the abortion pill. So, just to be clear on the Georgia law and how her family and how her attorney sees it,” the Fox News anchor said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer previously published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.