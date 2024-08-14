Quantcast
Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Historically Blue Texas County Residents Ready to Vote for Trump

'I am just shocked [by] the number of people that just volunteer that they're going to vote for Trump...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at the Libertarian National Convention at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A sheriff candidate in a Texas border county that has never voted Republican in a presidential election said on Aug. 9, 2024, that he was shocked when he discovered that many people who live there plan to support Donald Trump this November.

Fox News reported that voters in Starr County, Texas – which is over 97% Hispanic or Latino – have overwhelmingly supported Democrats in the last century, with 86% of them voting for Barack Obama in 2012. However, in 2020, voters started massively leaving the Democratic Party, which resulted in Joe Biden grabbing 52% of the vote.

This year, the county could make a historic shift.

“I’ve been doing door-to-door campaigning in all pockets of this county. I am just shocked [by] the number of people that just volunteer that they’re going to vote for Trump,” Starr County Republican sheriff candidate Alberto Olivares said.

Olivares, a former Democrat himself, said that even though Latinos have been historically conservative, they were identifying themselves as Democrats for many generations “for some reason.”

“We believe in God and supporting the family. We want a secure border, supporting our police officers, fiscal responsibilities. So we’re conservatives,” he said.

Olivares said that, in addition to the invasion from the southern border, people in his community feel the “financial squeeze.”

“Border security being so close here is a very important issue. But so is the economy. And people are just struggling,” he said.

Olivares, a former Border Patrol agent, said he decided to run for sheriff because “enough is enough,” adding that the county had a Republican sheriff 118 years ago.

“I never dreamed of being a politician by any means, but enough is enough, and we need some real leadership in the sheriff’s office here. We need to increase security for the people. And I think I’m the right guy for the job,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Authorities Search for Man Who Broke into Trump’s Va. Campaign Office
Next article
Kamala Resurrects ‘Trust Women’ Slogan Despite Marrying, Working for Sexual Predators

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com