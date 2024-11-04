Quantcast
Monday, November 4, 2024

Kamala Refuses to Say How She Voted on Calif. Crime Crackdown

'I am not going to talk about the vote on that because honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election, and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it...'

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: AP

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris refused to say how she voted on a California ballot initiative that would increase the sentences for certain crimes.

Harris was at a campaign stop in Detroit on Sunday, speaking about casting her vote.

“I actually just filled out my mail-in ballot,” Harris told supporters.

When a reporter asked how she voted in regard to Proposition 36, Harris shot the question down.

“I am not going to talk about the vote on that because honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election, and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it,” she said.

Proposition 36 would increase the punishment for certain theft and drug crimes by designating them as felonies rather than misdemeanors.

It would also revise Proposition 47, an initiative passed in 2014 that reduced punishments for some crimes to reduce overcrowding in jails.

This isn’t the first time Harris has evaded questions about Proposition 36.

In October, Harris insisted she had not “voted yet” on the initiative because “I’ve actually not read it yet. But I’ll let you know.”

Democrats in California, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, came out against Proposition 36 despite the fact that a majority of Californians say they support it.

“It’s really drug policy reform that brings us back decades,” Newsom said this summer. “I’m very concerned about that.”

However, Harris was likely reluctant to join her fellow progressives on the matter so that she doesn’t appear weak on crime.

Former President Donald Trump has argued Harris’s soft-on-crime record speaks for itself.

Trump said the former San Francisco’s district attorney “wouldn’t arrest anybody,” including murderers.

Trump added she was equally as bad as a California senator.

Harris “support[ed] abolishing cash bail, which means bloodthirsty criminals that just killed somebody can immediately leave custody, go out and kill somebody else,” Trump continued.

