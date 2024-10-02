Hurricane Helene Throws N.C.’s Razor-Thin Political Race into Further Disarray

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) In western North Carolina where a fatal flood of historic proportion has torn apart normal, the 2024 election will go on and a razor-thin difference is watched between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

Asheville in Buncombe County is known for a liberal bent, many counties along the Blue Ridge Mountains are red, though it was less than two decades ago Democratic Congressman Heath Shuler carried the area.

Election Day is five weeks away. And the State Board of Elections, as has been done for hurricanes and other unplanned occurrences before, is forging ahead. So, too, will everyone else.

“It would be an ironic shame if the people who most need strong representation in the national and state legislatures play no part in selecting those representatives,” Dallas Woodhouse, North Carolina executive director for American Majority-Action, wrote in an email to The Center Square.

Every effort will be made, the state board said Monday and again Tuesday at a morning presser.

“When disasters strike elections, we use this mantra: ‘We do not stop an election; we figure out how to proceed,’” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

History agrees. Four years ago, it was COVID-19. Primarily in the southeastern part of the state, the 2018 midterms were preceded by Hurricane Florence the first week of September and the 2016 presidential cycle overcame Hurricane Matthew’s landfall on Oct. 8.

Laws, including for state elections, are set by the General Assembly. The state board and its executive director, however, do have emergency powers granted.

“We had emergency powers of the executive director during the pandemic,” Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, told The Center Square in a telephone interview on Monday. “There was a lot of words back and forth on that.”

“With emergency authorization under regulations for the executive director, one of the things you have to consider is how much time does the General Assembly have to act?” Jackson added.

“I’d imagine the General Assembly, after evaluation of what is going on and what is needed, they can go ahead and pass a bill like they did for Florence in ’18,” he noted. “If deadlines come before, the executive director will have authority.”