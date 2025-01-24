Quantcast
Thursday, January 23, 2025

No More ‘Dougie’ Style? Kamala May Ditch ‘Dead Weight’ Husband Following Scandals

'I see the signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It’s fair to say that former Vice President Kamala Harris and her embattled husband, Doug Emhoff, are not sleeping in a bed of roses. 

The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that Harris has pinned part of the blame for her 2024 electoral loss on “dead weight” Emhoff and is considering her next step.

“I see the signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household,” a source told the Mail. “It’s not like she hasn’t had men help further her political career before. But what does Doug do for her now?”

Emhoff’s past became a humiliating liability during Harris’s failed campaign for president. Explosive reports exposed him as an admitted cheater and accused woman beater—a stark contradiction to his self-imposed feminist persona. 

According to the Mail, Emhoff cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their daughter’s nanny, Najen Naylor, leaving her pregnant.  

He allegedly paid her an undisclosed lump sum for the affair, which left her career as an educator in shambles.

The fate of the unborn child remains unclear. However, the Mail reported Naylor may have miscarried. 

Headline USA attempted to interview Naylor in 2024. These requests for comment went unanswered. 

Making matters worse, Emhoff was accused of viciously slapping his former girlfriend at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Further allegations portray Emhoff as a serial flirt, often chasing “young, pretty girls” at his law firm. He even invited them on limo rides, while excluding perceived less attractive workers. 

After her 2024 presidential defeat, Harris is reportedly contemplating an image overhaul, seemingly in anticipation of a potential gubernatorial race in California or a presidential bid in 2028. 

She is expected to book a multimillion-dollar book deal and recently relocated to Los Angeles after voters ousted her and President Joe Biden from the White House this past November. 

Harris has taken to the streets since then, handing out food to Californians affected by wildfires and grocery shopping. 

“There’s plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share,” the source said.

“Doug did Kamala no favors during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am woman’ crusade,” the source added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
