Did Vivek Just Admit Anti-American Tirade Led to DOGE Exit?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Tech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy has allegedly come forward with explanations as to why he will no longer co-lead President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to purported remarks published by the National File, someone identified as Ramaswamy claimed his recent controversial comments about the American workforce led to his exit.

“Obviously,” Ramaswamy reportedly said when asked if his comments were the reason for his removal, as reported by the National File.

However, Ramaswamy publicly denied the report via X, bluntly calling it a “lie.”

“Never spoke to these clowns,” he said on his official social media page.

Patrick Howley of the National File defended the story by sharing a video that showed a text message with someone named “Vivek.”

Ramaswamy dismissed the video, swiftly replying, “Dude I have no idea who you are, never got a text from you, and would never reply if I did.”

Dude I have no idea who you are, never got a text from you, and would never reply if I did. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 23, 2025

Headline USA could not independently corroborate the National File’s reporting.

On X, some users speculated that the outlet may have communicated with a parody account or an impersonator posing as Ramaswamy.

The rumored text messages surfaced after Ramaswamy was tapped to co-lead DOGE alongside X owner Elon Musk.

The appointment allegedly crumbled after Ramaswamy made puzzling remarks criticizing the American workforce and expressing a preference for foreign labor.

In a Dec. 26 X post, Ramaswamy wrote: “Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn’t start in college, it starts YOUNG.”

He added, “A culture that venerates Cory from ‘Boy Meets World,’ or Zach & Slater over Screech in ‘Saved by the Bell,’ or ‘Stefan’ over Steve Urkel in ‘Family Matters,’ will not produce the best engineers.”

The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over “native” Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 26, 2024

On Tuesday, DOGE spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed Ramaswamy’s departure, citing his plans to run for Ohio governor.

“Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE,” Kelly said. “He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today.”

Kelly continued, “We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”