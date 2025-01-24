ICE’s Tom Homan Has Savage Response to Haitian Illegal: ‘He’s Going Back’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) White House Border Czar Tom Homan delivered a blunt response to an apprehended Haitian national who went viral for shouting, “I’m not going back to Haiti!”

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Homan wittily remarked, “Well, he’s wrong, he’s going back to Haiti.”

Talk about a mic-drop moment.

Homan’s response followed the arrest of an unidentified illegal alien by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The man reportedly has a lengthy criminal record.

A video of the man shouting and swearing at President Donald Trump has gained widespread condemnation on social media platforms.

“F**k Trump! You feel me? Yo, Biden, forever, bro! Thank Obama for everything he did for me, bro!” the man exclaimed. ICE told Fox News the man has 17 criminal convictions.

Tonight @BillMelugin_ takes us on an exclusive look embedded on a patrol with I.C.E. federal agents as they begin to enforce President Trump's mass deportation policy. #SpecialReport #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8JxCbWB7uk — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 23, 2025

During his interview with Fox News host Will Cain, Homan rebuked the Haitian national and accused the Biden administration of intentionally creating the border crisis.

“I’ve said it on this network for four years: Joe Biden opened these borders on purpose. It wasn’t mismanagement. He knew exactly what he was doing,” Homan said, referencing Biden’s campaign promise to undo the Trump-era immigration policies in 2020.

“You thought you had a secure border before? Watch what happens now,” Homan continued. “It’s going to be the tightest border in the history of this nation and ICE officers are finally getting the handcuffs taken off them and they’re going to put them on bad guys throughout the country.”

Homan affirmed that the Trump administration has deployed U.S. soldiers to the southern border and resumed construction of a border wall.