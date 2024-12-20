‘Money Laundering:’ Kamala Harris Lands $20M Book Deal

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported that top publishers are ready to pay former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as much as $20 million to tell the truth about Joe Biden, what happened during his term in office, and her presidential campaign.

“Virtually the moment Kamala lost to Trump, the offers began pouring in from the publishing world for her to do the definitive book on what really went on between Joe and Kamala – what went right and what went wrong – inside the Oval Office walls, and all the ups and downs of her campaign,” a Harris insider said.

According to a prominent executive at one of New York’s top liberal-leaning publishing houses, publishers want Harris to write a book because she “knows all the secrets” and “Where all the skeletons are buried.”

“As we see it, her book would be the hottest White House and presidential campaign tell-all ever and would sell like hotcakes to readers on both sides of the political aisle,” the executive told the Mail.

One of the top Washington, D.C., literary agents also suggested that Harris should “tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth” by revealing her relationship with Biden, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and whether she was aware of Hunter Biden’s pardon.

Additionally, the agent said that she should explain her terrible performance as a border czar, reckless spending while running for president, why she chose Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., as her vice presidential pick and who were the “real puppet masters during the past four years of the Biden-Harris administration.”

“She has to come clean about those issues and much more in order to make a tell-all credible and believable to the publisher, the editor, and the American reading public who would be convinced to buy her book,” the agent said. “They’ll all expect the truth!”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly pointed out that the publishing houses’ proposal to pay Harris millions for her book was a legal way for politicians to launder money.

“They all have a book deal, huh? Who the heck plans reading it?” @DefiyantlyFree wrote.

They all have a book deal huh. Who the heck plans reading it? Is book deal code for money laundering or… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 19, 2024

These book deals are nothing more than a payoff slush funds for Democrats. Money laundering. No way anyone could think a Kamala book deal would be worth $20 million. @JoshuaLisec https://t.co/8r0AJZHtDs — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 19, 2024

Money laundering. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) December 19, 2024

Co-owner of Trending Politics Colin Rugg also suggested that Harris could use the money she would get from the book deal to “pay off all the debt she racked up after she blew through $1.5B.”

NEW: Kamala Harris is set up to make upwards of $20M from book publishers following her failed 2024 presidential run, according to the Daily Mail. Maybe she can use it to pay off all the debt she racked up after she blew through $1.5B. The outlet reports that Netflix is also… pic.twitter.com/9EzZaytl0o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

Owen Shroyer of Infowars stated, “This is [Harris’s] deal to leave politics permanently.”