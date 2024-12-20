Quantcast
‘Money Laundering:’ Kamala Harris Lands $20M Book Deal

'Money laundering...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported that top publishers are ready to pay former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as much as $20 million to tell the truth about Joe Biden, what happened during his term in office, and her presidential campaign.

“Virtually the moment Kamala lost to Trump, the offers began pouring in from the publishing world for her to do the definitive book on what really went on between Joe and Kamala – what went right and what went wrong – inside the Oval Office walls, and all the ups and downs of her campaign,” a Harris insider said.

According to a prominent executive at one of New York’s top liberal-leaning publishing houses, publishers want Harris to write a book because she “knows all the secrets” and “Where all the skeletons are buried.”

“As we see it, her book would be the hottest White House and presidential campaign tell-all ever and would sell like hotcakes to readers on both sides of the political aisle,” the executive told the Mail.

One of the top Washington, D.C., literary agents also suggested that Harris should “tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth” by revealing her relationship with Biden, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and whether she was aware of Hunter Biden’s pardon.

Additionally, the agent said that she should explain her terrible performance as a border czar, reckless spending while running for president, why she chose Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., as her vice presidential pick and who were the “real puppet masters during the past four years of the Biden-Harris administration.”

“She has to come clean about those issues and much more in order to make a tell-all credible and believable to the publisher, the editor, and the American reading public who would be convinced to buy her book,” the agent said. “They’ll all expect the truth!”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly pointed out that the publishing houses’ proposal to pay Harris millions for her book was a legal way for politicians to launder money.

“They all have a book deal, huh? Who the heck plans reading it?” @DefiyantlyFree wrote.

Co-owner of Trending Politics Colin Rugg also suggested that Harris could use the money she would get from the book deal to “pay off all the debt she racked up after she blew through $1.5B.”

Owen Shroyer of Infowars stated, “This is [Harris’s] deal to leave politics permanently.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
