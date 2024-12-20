List of Potential Challengers for Speakership Sends Shockwaves in D.C.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The list of potential challengers to replace U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was recently released by Fox News after conservatives started talking about replacing Johnson.

Two anonymous Republican lawmakers told the news source that House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla, were all mentioned as potential replacements for Johnson.

“That would be suicidal,” one of the lawmakers said after revealing that one had not heard from any of the three politicians.

A person close to Donalds told Fox News that, at this time, “the Congressman has not made any statements regarding the future of House leadership.”

A spokesperson for Emmer also told the news source that the politician would not replace Johnson because he wants to concentrate on “doing the job he was elected to do.”

Fox News also contacted Jordan and Johnson’s offices for comment but hasn’t received a response from either politician yet.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also previously suggested Elon Musk should replace Johnson.

“The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress… Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk… think about it… nothing’s impossible (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds),” he wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., supported Paul’s idea, stating that she would be “open to supporting [Musk] for Speaker of the House.”

“DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency. The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday. This could be the way,” she wrote.

Conservative political commentator Michael Knowles also supported the idea, stating, “It seems crazy until you remember that the job of the Speaker is to twist arms and get members in line.”

“Musk lacks direct political experience, but he does control a major communications platform and more money than anyone else in the world,” Knowles wrote.

However, President-elect Donald Trump told Fox News that Johnson will “easily remain speaker” for the next Congress if he “acts decisively and tough” and eliminates “all of the traps being set by Democrats” in the spending package.

“If the speaker acts decisively and tough and gets rid of all of the traps being set by the Democrats, which will economically and, in other ways, destroy our country, he will easily remain speaker,” Trump said.