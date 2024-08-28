Quantcast
Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Kamala Grants Interview to Leftist CNN Anchor Dana Bash

'Does anyone seriously think these two can be objective? ...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has finally agreed to an interview after weeks of avoiding the press since being anointed as the Democratic nominee for president. 

Those expecting a tough interview with hard-hitting questions might find themselves disappointed because it will be held on CNN and hosted by left-leaning anchor Dana Bash.

In an unusual move, Harris will also share the spotlight with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The pre-taped interview will air at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, roughly 39 days after President Joe Biden exited the 2024 race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Since announcing her presidential bid, Harris has avoided major media interactions. Instead, she has opted to speak off-the-record, meaning reporters cannot report or repeat her statements.

Despite clinching the Democratic nomination, Harris has yet to issue a major policy platform or thoroughly explain why her aides have walked back some of her most radical policies. 

Harris, once dubbed the most liberal senator, has reversed her positions on a range of issues, including Medicare-for-All, fracking, re-structuring ICE, and more recently, her criticism of the border wall and support for an electric vehicle mandate. 

She has also distanced herself from decriminalizing illegal border crossings, packing the Supreme Court, defunding the police and the Green New Deal.

On social media, several Harris critics pointed out that Bash suggested that Bash is unlikely to challenge Harris on her frequent flip-flopping or clarify which policies she currently supports.

Some noted that Bash was once married to Jeremy Bash, an Obama administration operative involved in the infamous letter incorrectly suggesting the Hunter Biden laptop story was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. 

Bash’s leftist bias is further highlighted in a video compilation by the Media Research Center.

And recently, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, criticized Bash after she defended Walz in a baffling response to his stolen valor scandal.

In contrast, President Donald Trump has praised Bash for her “fair” interviews during the first presidential debate that ultimately led to Biden’s ouster from the 2024 ticket. “They were very fair,” Trump said before jesting about Bash’s first name. “Is it Dah-Na? Of Dana?”

