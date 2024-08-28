Kamala Grants Interview to Leftist CNN Anchor Dana Bash

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has finally agreed to an interview after weeks of avoiding the press since being anointed as the Democratic nominee for president.

Those expecting a tough interview with hard-hitting questions might find themselves disappointed because it will be held on CNN and hosted by left-leaning anchor Dana Bash.

In an unusual move, Harris will also share the spotlight with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The pre-taped interview will air at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, roughly 39 days after President Joe Biden exited the 2024 race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Since announcing her presidential bid, Harris has avoided major media interactions. Instead, she has opted to speak off-the-record, meaning reporters cannot report or repeat her statements.

Despite clinching the Democratic nomination, Harris has yet to issue a major policy platform or thoroughly explain why her aides have walked back some of her most radical policies.

Harris, once dubbed the most liberal senator, has reversed her positions on a range of issues, including Medicare-for-All, fracking, re-structuring ICE, and more recently, her criticism of the border wall and support for an electric vehicle mandate.

She has also distanced herself from decriminalizing illegal border crossings, packing the Supreme Court, defunding the police and the Green New Deal.

On social media, several Harris critics pointed out that Bash suggested that Bash is unlikely to challenge Harris on her frequent flip-flopping or clarify which policies she currently supports.

Some noted that Bash was once married to Jeremy Bash, an Obama administration operative involved in the infamous letter incorrectly suggesting the Hunter Biden laptop story was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Bash’s leftist bias is further highlighted in a video compilation by the Media Research Center.

CNN's @jaketapper and @DanaBashCNN are moderating this week's presidential debate, despite their extensive history of unhinged bias and election interference. Does anyone seriously think these two can be objective? Read more from @GCDickens 👇 https://t.co/UMV6az6SaK pic.twitter.com/4gfjI59C1F — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 24, 2024

And recently, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, criticized Bash after she defended Walz in a baffling response to his stolen valor scandal.

NEW: JD Vance shreds VP Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and even host Dana Bash during an interview on CNN. 1. Vance calls out Walz for stolen valor, says he did it for political gain. 2. Vance rips Harris for refusing to sit down for a TV interview, calls out Bash for asking him about… pic.twitter.com/MUbW1uAAkZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2024

In contrast, President Donald Trump has praised Bash for her “fair” interviews during the first presidential debate that ultimately led to Biden’s ouster from the 2024 ticket. “They were very fair,” Trump said before jesting about Bash’s first name. “Is it Dah-Na? Of Dana?”