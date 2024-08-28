Hush Money? Records Show Biden/Harris Campaign Paid $15K to Emhoff’s Ex in 2020

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Investigative journalist Laura Loomer alleged in a recent X post that the Biden–Harris campaign in 2020 paid hush money to the ex-wife of second gent Doug Emhoff.

According to FEC records I have uncovered, Kerstin Emhoff’s company @Venture_land was paid $14,991.00 by the Biden-Harris Presidential campaign in 2020. How much is she getting paid now, and why was her business relationship with her ex husband’s wife @KamalaHarris not disclosed… https://t.co/yFOS3HbI6S pic.twitter.com/UMYg04udmA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 26, 2024

The allegations follow a bombshell revelation that Emhoff—the current husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the Democrat nominee for president—effected the end of his first marriage by impregnating his children’s nanny.

Kerstin Emhoff, the second gent’s first wife, who is now CEO of a film-production company called Ventureland, received a payment from the campaign for nearly $15,000 in 2020.

Moreover, she has reportedly contracted with the 2024 Harris–Walz campaign for video production services, including some of the work at the recent Democratic National Convention.

She posted an Instagram picture of herself inside Chicago’s United Center with the caption “So excited for this week!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerstin Emhoff (@kemhoff)

Loomer speculated that the payments had helped to placate Kerstin Emhoff, who recently revealed in an interview with CNN how much she loved sharing her children with Harris.

Behind the scenes, however, “They aren’t the big ‘blended happy family’ they want to pretend to be,” Loomer wrote.

The childless Harris has sought to normalize herself to voters by appearing to be the co-parent to Emhoff’s children, claiming they had affectionately dubbed her “Momala,” even though Cole, 29, and Ella, 25, were both in their late teens when she married their father in 2014.

“To know Cole and Ella is to know that their mother, Kerstin, is an incredible mother,” Harris wrote in a 2019 essay for Elle magazine, claiming that she and Kerstin were “dear friends” and a “duo of cheerleaders” for the kids.

“We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional,” Harris claimed, adding that the nontraditional family is perfectly possible “if everyone approaches it in the way that there’s plenty of love to share.”

In addition to pointing out the hush-money mayments, Loomer reported that both Ventureland and Pretty Bird—another one of Kerstin Emhoff’s companies—shared an office building with NPR, which, like most of the corporate media, appears to favor Harris.