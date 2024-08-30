Quantcast
Friday, August 30, 2024

‘Frankenstein Campaign’: Staffers Say Kamala’s White House Bid Marked by Tension, Confusion

'The entanglement of these different entities has led to many people feeling a real lack of role clarity...'

Kamala, Bride of Frankenstein
Kamala Harris as the Bride of Frankenstein / Harris image via AP; Frankenstein image: Universal Pictures via Movieclips (YouTube); graphic by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has been marked by tension and confusion in recent weeks as it struggles to come up with a cohesive game plan for the Democrat, according to Axios.

Harris’s team is largely made up of the vice president’s own aides, Barack Obama alumni, and a few holdovers from Biden’s abandoned campaign. The result is a “Frankenstein”-like campaign, according to six people involved in it.

“The entanglement of these different entities has led to many people feeling a real lack of role clarity,” one source told the outlet.

In particular, Biden’s former staffers said they feel as though they’ve been sidelined by Harris’s aides.

The top “question” in the campaign among staffers is, “‘Who is the first among equals with the vice president?'” a second source said.

“It’s just a mad dash,” someone else explained. “Things are colliding occasionally, but it’s not malicious.”

Harris’s campaign has particularly struggled to nail down its message on policy, with some Biden staffers expressing frustration that they have to defend Harris’s past endorsements of radical leftist policies, such as Medicare for All and her support for a ban on fracking.

They also see some vindication for Biden now that Harris is flipping her position on such issues.

In the past couple of weeks alone, Harris’s campaign has flipped the vice president’s positions on Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, fracking, electric vehicle mandates, building the border wall, and criminalizing illegal immigration, to name a few.

However, in her first sit-down interview since launching her campaign this summer, Harris undermined her campaign’s efforts to distance her from the Democratic Party’s extreme left-wing.

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris told CNN in a clip of the interview released Thursday. 

