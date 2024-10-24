Kamala Harris to Bring Out Beyoncé for Texas Rally

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans to bring former Destiny’s Child star Beyoncé Knowles onstage Friday at a rally in Texas, a person familiar with planning the event told CNN.

BREAKING: Beyoncé will appear with Vice President Harris at her event in Houston, Texas on Friday and is set to perform. pic.twitter.com/DM0U8X8VgW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 24, 2024

The A-lister, who snubbed the Democratic National Convention, despite a rumored appearance, arrives as Harris’s campaign grows increasingly desperate for any type of traction with its momentum having ground to an abrupt halt.

Harris has relied on rally appearances from an array of celebrities to boost her appeal, including those from scandal-ridden rapper Lizzo, the Diddy-connected Usher, and “Wet Ass P***y” songstress Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyoncé, whose song “Freedom” was consensually adopted by Harris as her campaign entrance theme, will appear with the vice president in what is considered to be part of her closing act, CNN reported.

The “Cowboy Carter” artist will share the stage in Houston with country singer Willie Nelson, according to the outlet.

The Harris campaign has worked to secure Beyoncé’s appearance since the vice president replaced President Joe Biden on July 21, CNN reported. Rumors of Beyoncé’s potential appearance hit a fever pitch during the DNC convention in August, but the famous singer was not the “surprise” performance as teased.

The Washington Post’s Tyler Page first reported on Beyoncé planned appearance in a post on X, citing “people familiar.”

SCOOP: Beyoncé will appear tomorrow night with Kamala Harris in Houston, per people familiar. w/ @michaelscherer — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 24, 2024

Beyoncé has historically been supportive of Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, failed 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and the Biden–Harris ticket in 2020.

Harris’s remarks in Houston will focus on abortion, a senior campaign official told CNN. The vice president also plans to amp up the rhetoric characterizing her political opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, as a threat to women who want an abortion.

Democrat Senate candidate Colin Allred, who is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for his seat, will join Harris for a get-out-the-vote effort while she is in Houston, CNN reported.

Podcaster Brené Brown will also interview Harris in Texas—the same day Trump is scheduled to sit down with podcast host Joe Rogan for a highly-anticipated conversation.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.