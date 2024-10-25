Quantcast
Thursday, October 24, 2024

‘I Saw His Dark Side’: Doug Emhoff’s Ex-Girlfriend Confirms Abuse Allegations

'He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I’m in utter shock...'

Doug Emhoff assault
An AI-enhanced reimagining of the scene during which current Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend 'Jane Doe' at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival / Graphic: DeepAI.org; Emhoff photo: MSNBC via YouTube

(Headline USA) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s ex-girlfriend confirmed this week that he violently struck her following a gala dinner at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and blasted Emhoff for creating a “completely fabricated persona.”

The woman, a New York attorney identified as “Jane” by the Daily Mail, said she was left “embarrassed and humiliated” when Emhoff lashed out at her. She allegedly had been trying to hand a valet cash so they could leave the event when Emhoff hit her.

“As I’m talking to him, Doug got out of the line, comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder,” she told the outlet.

“I’m completely caught off guard, I’m not bracing, I’m in four inch heels, wearing a full-length gown, and it’s between 2-3 a.m.,” she continued. “He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I’m in utter shock.”

Previous reports suggested Emhoff’s violent behavior came after he accused his ex-girlfriend of flirting with another man. But “Jane” said, “There had been no fight, no argument.”

She added, “In that moment, his mask had dropped and I saw his dark side.”

Three friends of the victime came forward earlier this month with the allegations against Emhoff.

“Jane” said it has been “frightening” to watch Emhoff portray a “completely fabricated persona” in public life. He’s tried to set himself up as an example of “non-toxic masculinity,” she noted, but that image could not be farther from the truth.

“He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking,” she alleged.

A spokesperson for Emhoff has denied the allegations of abuse, telling Semafor, “Any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false.”

Both “Jane” and her current husband are registered Democrats who backed President Joe Biden in the 2020 campaign and even donated more than $10,000 to his campaign, according to the Daily Mail.

Biden himself faced a credible abuse allegation from Tara Reade, a former staffer in his Senate office who said he had digitally penetrated her against her will. Other allegations of his inappropriate conduct around women and girls have long simmered beneath the surface.

