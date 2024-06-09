Fani Willis’s Campaign Linked to Convicted Fraudulent Attorney

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A corrupt Atlanta city attorney, convicted of a massive $15 million COVID-19 loan fraud, funneled money into embattled District Attorney Fani Willis’s campaign just as she launched her scheme, the New York Post revealed on Sunday.

According to Georgia campaign records, former Atlanta Assistant City Attorney and ex-police officer Shelitha Robertson, who now stands disgraced, donated $1,000 to Willis’s primary election campaign.

This revelation is particularly damning as Willis is facing a scandal of her own for having an affair with a special prosecutor who she hired to lead criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Robertson, now notorious for her criminal activities, was recently sentenced to seven years in federal prison for fraudulently securing $15 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a controversial pandemic relief initiative.

Prosecutors uncovered that Robertson used taxpayer funds to indulge in luxury purchases, including a lavish 10-carat diamond ring. The scheme involved her directing friends to apply for PPP loans intended solely for her personal gain and for businesses that she owned.

“Motivated by greed, Robertson deceptively obtained funds that were designated to provide emergency financial relief to struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in a press statement.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute criminals who stole pandemic relief funds,” the federal prosecutor added.

Robertson’s donation to Willis’s campaign occurred in May 2020, while she was vying for the district attorney position against scandal-plagued incumbent Paul Howard. Howard himself was embroiled in multiple scandals, including allegations of sexual harassment.

The irony deepens as Willis herself became mired in scandal, awarding a lucrative public contract to her then-boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to head the investigation into Trump.

Ethical concerns led Judge Scott McAfee, overseeing the election case, to mandate Wade’s resignation from the investigation.

The fate of Willis’s prosecution is now unclear as Trump and his co-defendants push to disqualify her from the case entirely, citing her sexual affair with Wade.