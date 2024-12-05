Quantcast
Justice Alito Grills DOJ and ACLU ‘Trans’ Attorney Over Defense of Child Mutilation

'He's exposing the massive scandal of gender experiments on children...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito speaks during the Federalist Society's 40th Anniversary at Union Station in Washington, Monday, Nov. 10, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito confronted Biden’s Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar and ACLU attorney Chase Strangio, a biological woman who identifies as a transgender male, over a study exposing an inconvenient truth. 

On Wednesday, the high court heard arguments in United States v. Skrmetti, a case involving a Tennessee law banning so-called sex-change procedures and hormone therapy for minors. 

The Biden-led DOJ and the ACLU claimed, without citing concrete evidence, that the therapies banned in Tennessee are beneficial for minors struggling with gender dysphoria. 

Alito pushed back against these claims citing the United Kingdom’s Cass Review, which found little to no evidence hormone therapy improved the well-being of minors. 

“On page 195 of the Cass report, it says that there is no evidence that gender-affirmative treatments reduce suicide,” Alito said, prompting a response from Strangio. 

The ACLU attorney replied, “What I think that is referring to is no evidence in some studies that this treatment reduces completed suicide and the reason for that is that completed suicide, thankfully and admittingly, is rare.” 

Strangio continued with a shaky voice, “However, there are multiple studies, long-term studies … that do show that there’s reduction in suicidality, which I think it’s a positive outcome to this treatment.” 

During the same hearing, Alito pressed Prelogar about her “sweeping statement” endorsing sex-change therapy. 

Quoting from Prelogar’s filings, Alito said, “Overwhelming evidence establishes that the appropriate gender-affirming treatment with puberty blockers and hormones directly and substantially improves the physical-psychological of transgender adolescents with gender dysphoria.” 

He pressed further, “I wonder if you would like to stand by the statement that you made in your petition or if you think it would now be appropriate to modify that and withdraw the statement that there’s ‘overwhelming’ evidence establishing that these treatments have benefits that greatly outweigh some of the dangers.” 

Prelogar acknowledged there is ongoing debate about the proper care for minors with gender dysphoria.

According to National Review, the World Health Organization has recognized that evidence supporting sex-change therapy is “sorely lacking.” 

