Whoopi Goldberg Slammed for Defending Hunter Pardon: ‘That’s Ridiculous’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Charlamagne tha God slammed Whoopi Goldberg’s “ridiculous” defense of President Joe Biden for exploiting his pardon power to shield his son from criminal prosecution.

On Wednesday’s episode of The View, Charlamagne bluntly called out Democrats for falsely acting “so self-righteous” while preaching that “no one’s above the law,” yet turning a blind eye to Biden’s pardon of Hunter.

He remarked Biden never intended to “respect the jury’s decision” on his son, who had been convicted of tax fraud and lying about his drug addiction on a federal gun purchase form.

Whoopi quickly interjected, saying, “I’m going to stop you for a second. Only because you don’t know that it was a lie. We don’t know why he changed his mind.”

Charlamagne fired back: “Do you really think he changed his mind over Thanksgiving weekend all of a sudden?”

Goldberg countered, claiming she believed Biden “got sick of watching everybody else get over.”

She added, “At some point, you get to the place where you just go, ‘So, I’m just going to follow the straight and narrow hallways because that’s what’s expected of Democrats?’”

Charlamagne pointed out that this was Democrats’ doing. “They’re the ones that go out there and stand on this moral high ground. They don’t have to do that,” he said, later adding: “The moral high ground is, ‘nobody is above the law’ [and] ‘I respect what the jurors are saying.’”

Charlamagne pressed her further as Goldberg defended Biden: “Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong? And why can’t Republicans say when Republicans are wrong?”

Goldberg, defensively, claimed she often points out when “Democrats are wrong.”

Charlamagne shot back, “So you think Biden was wrong?” Goldberg denied it.

To this, Charlamagne responded, “Well, that’s ridiculous.”

The heated, and viral, exchange ended with Goldberg calling Charlamagne “ridiculous” and then asking for a kiss and a hug.