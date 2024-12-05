Quantcast
Thursday, December 5, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg Slammed for Defending Hunter Pardon: ‘That’s Ridiculous’

'Why can't you say when Democrats are wrong?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Charlamagne tha God slammed Whoopi Goldberg’s “ridiculous” defense of President Joe Biden for exploiting his pardon power to shield his son from criminal prosecution. 

On Wednesday’s episode of The View, Charlamagne bluntly called out Democrats for falsely acting “so self-righteous” while preaching that “no one’s above the law,” yet turning a blind eye to Biden’s pardon of Hunter.  

He remarked Biden never intended to “respect the jury’s decision” on his son, who had been convicted of tax fraud and lying about his drug addiction on a federal gun purchase form. 

Whoopi quickly interjected, saying, “I’m going to stop you for a second. Only because you don’t know that it was a lie. We don’t know why he changed his mind.” 

Charlamagne fired back: “Do you really think he changed his mind over Thanksgiving weekend all of a sudden?” 

Goldberg countered, claiming she believed Biden “got sick of watching everybody else get over.” 

She added, “At some point, you get to the place where you just go, ‘So, I’m just going to follow the straight and narrow hallways because that’s what’s expected of Democrats?’” 

Charlamagne pointed out that this was Democrats’ doing. “They’re the ones that go out there and stand on this moral high ground. They don’t have to do that,” he said, later adding: “The moral high ground is, ‘nobody is above the law’ [and] ‘I respect what the jurors are saying.’” 

Charlamagne pressed her further as Goldberg defended Biden: “Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong? And why can’t Republicans say when Republicans are wrong?” 

Goldberg, defensively, claimed she often points out when “Democrats are wrong.”  

Charlamagne shot back, “So you think Biden was wrong?” Goldberg denied it. 

To this, Charlamagne responded, “Well, that’s ridiculous.” 

The heated, and viral, exchange ended with Goldberg calling Charlamagne “ridiculous” and then asking for a kiss and a hug. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sleepy Joe Strikes Again: Biden Falls Asleep at World Summit
Next article
Justice Alito Grills DOJ and ACLU ‘Trans’ Attorney Over Defense of Child Mutilation

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com