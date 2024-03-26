Quantcast
Just Like Magic? $300M in Ukrainian Aid Mysteriously Missing

'The uniparty minibus provides $300 million in funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden and Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A staggering $300 million funding package designated for military aid to Ukraine was spent just four months after its allocation by Congress.

Congress approved the $300 million funding for Ukraine last week. However, the money was allocated for Ukraine last November when Congress funded the federal government through a continuing resolution. 

As reported by Politico, a Pentagon official, speaking anonymously, claimed the $300 million earmarked for Ukraine “is not available for us to use now.” Unsurprisingly, the Department of Defense’s proposed solution is to allocate more money to Ukraine. 

“DOD has repeatedly urged Congress to pass a supplemental to support Ukraine in its time of need and to replenish our stocks,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Charlie Dietz said, according to Politico.  

He further elaborated, “For Ukraine, this supplemental is vital — there’s no other way to meet Ukraine’s needs at scale.” 

The funding was intended for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and was included in the $1.2 trillion funding package that passed last week. The USAI is responsible for funding contracts for the delivery of munitions and other weapons to Ukraine. 

However, it turns out the money was spent months ago. The anonymous source told Politico that the November allocation “exhausts the remaining USAI funds currently available to support Ukraine.” 

Politico reported that the USAI funding for Ukraine is distinct from direct weapon deliveries by the U.S. government. 

While $300 million might seem substantial, it pales in comparison to the $60 billion currently under debate in Congress. 

Some American First lawmakers are actively opposing further funding for Ukraine, citing concerns about corruption, lack of accountability and unlikeness of a Ukrainian victory in its conflict with Russia. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a prominent voice against additional Ukrainian funding, criticized the $300 million in a Twitter post. 

“Rather than calling for peace, Mike Johnson sided with Chuck Schumer and the Democrats to push us further toward the brink of World War 3!” she wrote on Monday. “The uniparty minibus provides $300 million in funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. We should be demanding peace, not funding foreign wars!”

