AOC Encourages Letitia James to Seize Trump’s New York Property

(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., defended New York Attorney General Letitia James’s plan this week to seize former President Donald Trump’s properties in the state if he was unable to pay the fine levied against him, The Hill reported.

The comments came prior to a New York appeals court’s decision on Monday to reduce the $454 million judgement to a more manageable $175 million.

James had threatened to begin seizing Trump’s real estate if he was unable to come up with the sum before Monday’s deadline.

Ocasio–Cortez encouraged James to do so as soon as possible, warning there would be a “risk” that Trump could come up with the funds some other way unless James was able to run out the clock.

“I actually think that there is risk in not seizing these assets and the open window that exists in him trying to secure these funds through other means,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We’ve seen a lot of interesting transactions happening with Truth Social and other means. And there’s a very real risk of political corruption.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not elaborate on how Trump selling his shares in Truth Social or taking the company public would amount to “political corruption.”

However, her hopes of seeing Trump lose his property were likely dashed on Monday by the New York appeals court panel, which gave Trump and his top executives 10 days to post the reduced sum.

The valuation on Digital World Acquisition Corp. shot up by roughly 25% on Monday in response as investors realized that Trump would not need to access the funds for his legal costs ahead of its anticipated merger with Truth Social to take the company public.

Trump made it clear he will not have any difficulty complying with the order.

“We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash,” he posted on Truth Social. “This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million.”