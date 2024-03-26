Quantcast
Monday, March 25, 2024

Fetterman Breaks w/Biden Admin on Israel

'Israel has the right to prosecute Hamas to surrender or to be eliminated. Hamas owns every innocent death for their cowardice hiding behind Palestinian lives...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., blasted Vice President Kamala Harris this week for suggesting the U.S. could impose “consequences” on Israel if it moves forward with an invasion of Rafah.

The Biden administration came out against Israel’s planned escalation last week and once again demanded a temporary ceasefire in the region.

Harris echoed this position during an interview with ABC News on Sunday, warning that it would be a “huge mistake” for Israel to carry out another ground offensive without U.S. approval.

“Hard disagree,” Fetterman tweeted in response. “Israel has the right to prosecute Hamas to surrender or to be eliminated. Hamas owns every innocent death for their cowardice hiding behind Palestinian lives.”

Fetterman has been an outspoken advocate for Israel in recent months even as other leftist members of his party have grown increasingly critical of the Jewish state’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Even Harris and President Joe Biden have begun to distance themselves from Israel, likely following primary election results that saw Biden lose tens of thousands of Democratic votes as a result of a leftist protest movement.

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake,” Harris said on Sunday. “Let me tell you something: I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go.”

When pressed on whether the U.S. would respond with its own action if Israel moves forward with its planned invasion anyway, Harris said, “I am ruling out nothing.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, made it clear last week that his forces would continue to fight Hamas with or without the permission of the U.S.

“I also said that we have no way to defeat Hamas without entering Rafah and eliminating the remnant of the battalions there,” Netanyahu said after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. “I told him that I hope we would do this with U.S. support, but if necessary—we will do it alone.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Calif. First Grader Punished by School, Court for Questioning ‘Black Lives Matter’
Next article
Just Like Magic? $300M in Ukrainian Aid Mysteriously Missing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com