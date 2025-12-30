Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Judicial Watch Demands Secret Service Records of Trump Dinner’s Disruption

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Judicial Watch said Friday it is adding the Secret Service to a growing list of federal agencies it is suing over a Freedom of Information Act request concerning Code Pink’s disruption of a dinner attended by President Donald Trump. 

The disruption occurred on Sept. 9, 2025, during a Trump-hosted dinner at a Washington, D.C. restaurant. Also present were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. 

Video of the incident went viral across social media, showing Code Pink activists repeatedly shouting at Trump while he defiantly approached them. 

“Trump is the Hitler of our time! Free D.C.! Free Palestine,” Code Pink activists shouted. “What do you want your legacy to be?” 

The video then cuts to what appear to be members of the Secret Service pushing the hecklers out. 

Activists from the feminist organization Code Pink crashed President Trump’s dinner in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, confronting him in front of members of his Cabinet and other diners present at a restaurant. “Free D.C., Free Palestine,” the protesters shouted as the president watched, before signaling to have them escorted out. No one was arrested. #washingtondc

It remains unclear whether Code Pink was present at the restaurant as disguised guests or whether they were simply dining at the establishment separately. 

“The Secret Service has a tarnished record when it comes to protecting President Donald Trump, and the American people deserve accountability from the agencies that are entrusted with the duty of guarding their president,” Judicial Watch wrote in a press statement. 

The group said the lawsuit followed the Secret Service’s failure to respond to its FOIA request. 

The FOIA lawsuit comes a little over a year after Trump survived two assassination attempts, including one in Butler, Pa., where Thomas Crooks narrowly missed Trump’s head with a rifle. 

The group is specifically seeking all internal communications among Secret Service officials “regarding the presence of Code Pink protestors appearing at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab restaurant in Washington, D.C. on the evening of September 9, 2025, while President Trump and other administration officials dined there.” 

It is also seeking all emails exchanged between Secret Service officials and any account ending in @codepink.org. 

Judicial Watch is also suing the DOJ, DHS, ICE, USCIS, CPA and TSA. 

