Judge Who Approved Mar-a-Lago Raid Once Shared Office w/ Jeffrey Epstein

'I knew that he had left to work for Epstein while this case was pending. I did not know that he is the one that filed these articles of incorporation...'

Bruce Reinhart
Bruce Reinhart / IMAGE: @mazemoore

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) U.S. Judge Bruce Reinhart, who issued the warrant for the FBI’s raid on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in 2022, once shared office space with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly revealed records.

Some of Judge Reinhart’s links to Epstein have long been known. Reinhart worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida while that branch was prosecuting Epstein for sex crimes in the mid-2000s, and he left that office to work for Epstein in January 2008—more than six months before the Justice Department’s plea deal with Epstein was finalized.

But that’s not all. On Friday, the House Oversight Committee released a transcript of its interview with former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta, who signed off on the Epstein plea deal. That transcript reveals that Judge Reinhart not only worked as an attorney for Epstein; he shared office with the deceased sex trafficker.

Indeed, Reinhart incorporated his private practice, Bruce E. Reinhart P.A., on Oct. 23, 2007, listing his address at 250 Australian Ave. South, Suite 1400, West Palm Beach, Florida. Exactly one week later, Epstein incorporated an organization called the Florida Science Foundation at the same address, which is also the office of his former lead attorney, Jack Goldberger.

Epstein would go on to work at the Florida Science Foundation on work-release while serving his 13-month sentence in 2008 and 2009—what’s widely been described as a “sweetheart” plea deal—for procuring a child for prostitution.

When House Oversight Committee investigators presented this evidence to Acosta last month, he expressed surprise.

“So you’ve just disclosed something that I did not know,” Acosta said. “I knew that he had left to work for Epstein while this case was pending. I did not know that he is the one that filed these articles of incorporation.”

Acosta also said it was unethical for Reinhart to have incorporated his private law practice while he was still working for the DOJ.

Most of the House Oversight Committee’s interview with Acosta focused on the plea deal his office granted Epstein. Acosta served as Trump’s Labor Secretary from 2017 to 2019, resigning after his role in the plea deal was thrust back into the public spotlight when Epstein was arrested again in July 2019.

Acosta has defended the plea deal on the grounds that it did result in Epstein’s incarceration and registration as a sex offender.

During his interview with the House Oversight Committee, he said taking Epstein to trial would’ve been a “crapshoot.”

He also blamed Epstein’s work-release on local authorities.

“He obtained work release from the Palm Beach sheriff under a factual situation that’s sketchy at best,” Acosta said. “I don’t remember all the details, but I think his work release was at an institution that had just been incorporated, or something along those lines. That was the Palm Beach sheriff’s decision.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

