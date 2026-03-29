Judge Releases Suspect Tied to Las Vegas Bio Lab

(José Niño, Headline USA) A federal judge ordered the release of a property manager connected to a suspected biological laboratory in Las Vegas who prosecutors charged with illegally possessing firearms.

According to a report by 8 News Now, U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah released Ori Solomon, 55, on a personal recognizance bond. The judge ordered Solomon to surrender his passport and remain within the Continental United States. Should Solomon leave the Las Vegas area, he must inform the court.

8 News Now reported that Police and the FBI searched a home on Sugar Springs Drive and a second residence on Saturday, January 31, discovering a “possible biological laboratory,” including “refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids,” according to police. Sources confirmed Solomon serves as the property manager for the home. Federal documents indicate he lived in one of the two searched homes with three children.

Solomon, who is originally from Israel, resides in the country on a non-immigrant visa and is barred from owning or possessing firearms, prosecutors stated. During searches, teams recovered guns from Solomon’s home.

Officers found French and Israeli passports in Solomon’s name during the raid. After his arrest on the state charge, Solomon called a family member from jail and asked, “Is there any guns left?” according to documents that 8 News Now made a reference to.

During another search last Monday, federal officials “seized numerous firearms, ammunition, and firearm accessories” from the home, documents stated.

Federal prosecutors did not ask Youchah to detain Solomon in the gun case. Solomon does not face any federal charges connected to the biological laboratory.

The Las Vegas lab is connected to a similar incident in California where officials found infectious agents such as HIV and malaria, as the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. An LLC tied to the home’s county records matches the name of a company that is part of an ongoing federal case in California involving a biological laboratory there.

In that California case, a Chinese citizen named David He faces federal charges for allegedly manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices, according to federal prosecutors, as 8 News Now reported.

Solomon faces a state charge connected to the January 31 raid involving hazardous waste.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino