Sunday, March 29, 2026

Epstein Victims Sue over Exposed Identities

They say that the DOJ “outed approximately 100 survivors of the convicted sexual predator, publishing their private information and identifying them to the world..."

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Epstein and Trump
A photograph of US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is displayed on the side of a van in Aberdeen city centre, during US President Donald Trump's five-day private trip to Scotland, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Some of the women subjected to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse initially scolded the Trump administration over what they saw as a slow release of files tied to the late sex offender’s prosecution.

Months after those demands were met, they are now suing the same administration, arguing that the rushed release — carried out under a congressionally mandated deadline— may have exposed their personal information.

Filed Thursday in federal court in California, the civil lawsuit named a victim identified as “Jane Doe 1, individually and on behalf of others similarly situated.” It also listed Google as a defendant and seeks a minimum of $1,000 per class member from the federal government, meaning taxpayers would foot the bill.

The plaintiffs are also seeking undisclosed compensatory and punitive damages, along with attorney fees and other relief, to be determined by the court if the case goes to trial.

The lawsuit centers on allegations that some DOJ-released documents from December included personal details about victims that should have been withheld.

The plaintiffs further accused Google of republishing the files even after the DOJ removed them following backlash.

At the time, the DOJ was operating under a tight 30-day deadline imposed by Congress to release the files.

President Donald Trump, who signed the law establishing the deadline, had previously warned against a rushed release, citing potential risks to individuals and victims named in the documents.

Notably, some of the victims previously participated in Democrat-led protests demanding the release of the files.

In the lawsuit, however, they say that the DOJ “outed approximately 100 survivors of the convicted sexual predator, publishing their private information and identifying them to the world.”

Targeting Google, the complaint added: “Even after the government acknowledged the disclosure violated the rights of the survivors and withdrew the information, online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victim’s pleas to take it down.”

The plaintiff said they “now face renewed trauma,” as strangers allegedly “call them, email them, threaten their physical safety, and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are, in reality, Epstein’s victims.”

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges brought during Trump’s first term.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Releases Suspect Tied to Las Vegas Bio Lab
Next article
Over 3,500 More US Troops Arrive in Middle East as Iran War Continues to Escalate

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com