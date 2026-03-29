Epstein Victims Sue over Exposed Identities

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Some of the women subjected to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse initially scolded the Trump administration over what they saw as a slow release of files tied to the late sex offender’s prosecution.

Months after those demands were met, they are now suing the same administration, arguing that the rushed release — carried out under a congressionally mandated deadline— may have exposed their personal information.

Filed Thursday in federal court in California, the civil lawsuit named a victim identified as “Jane Doe 1, individually and on behalf of others similarly situated.” It also listed Google as a defendant and seeks a minimum of $1,000 per class member from the federal government, meaning taxpayers would foot the bill.

The plaintiffs are also seeking undisclosed compensatory and punitive damages, along with attorney fees and other relief, to be determined by the court if the case goes to trial.

The lawsuit centers on allegations that some DOJ-released documents from December included personal details about victims that should have been withheld.

The plaintiffs further accused Google of republishing the files even after the DOJ removed them following backlash.

At the time, the DOJ was operating under a tight 30-day deadline imposed by Congress to release the files.

President Donald Trump, who signed the law establishing the deadline, had previously warned against a rushed release, citing potential risks to individuals and victims named in the documents.

Notably, some of the victims previously participated in Democrat-led protests demanding the release of the files.

Victims at press conference last year: Release all the Epstein documents immediately! We demand to be seen! We are tired of being ignored. Now these alleged victims are claiming too much information was released and they are suing. They don't want any personal information… https://t.co/eKIH6n0OXV — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 27, 2026

In the lawsuit, however, they say that the DOJ “outed approximately 100 survivors of the convicted sexual predator, publishing their private information and identifying them to the world.”

Targeting Google, the complaint added: “Even after the government acknowledged the disclosure violated the rights of the survivors and withdrew the information, online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victim’s pleas to take it down.”

The plaintiff said they “now face renewed trauma,” as strangers allegedly “call them, email them, threaten their physical safety, and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are, in reality, Epstein’s victims.”

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges brought during Trump’s first term.