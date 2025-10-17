Friday, October 17, 2025

Judge Grants Protective Order against Rep. Cory Mills at Request of Ex-Girlfriend

Mills has previously called the allegations “false” and said they misrepresented the nature of their interactions...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Reps. Eli Crane and Cory Mills testify Sept. 26 at the House Task Force hearing into the Trump shooting. PHOTO: Screenshot from Task Force hearing
Reps. Eli Crane and Cory Mills testify Sept. 26 at the House Task Force hearing into the Trump shooting. PHOTO: Screenshot from Task Force hearing

(Headline USAA Florida judge has granted a protective order against Republican U.S. Rep. Cory Mills at the request of a former girlfriend who claimed that he threatened to release nude images of her and physically harm her future boyfriends after she broke up with him.

Under the order issued Tuesday by Circuit Judge Fred Koberlein in Columbia County, Florida, Mills can have no contact with his ex-girlfriend and may not go within 500 feet of her residence or where she works. Mills also is prohibited from referring to her on social media.

The order is in effect through the end of the year, and any violation can result in a fine or imprisonment.

The order was issued following an earlier hearing before the judge in Lake City, about 60 miles east of Jacksonville. After hearing testimony, the judge said he had concluded that the woman was either a victim of dating violence or that she had reason to believe she was in danger of becoming a victim of dating violence.

Mills has previously called the allegations “false” and said they misrepresented the nature of their interactions. His attorney, John Terhune, didn’t respond to an emailed inquiry on Wednesday, and a spokeswoman also didn’t respond to an email asking for comment about the order. In August, when the allegations first surfaced, Mills said they were being pushed by a former political opponent

The 26-year-old woman told Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators that she had started a romantic relationship with the 45-year-old Mills in 2021, and it ended in February. During their time together, she lived with him at a home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, while the congressman traveled back and forth from Washington. At the time they met, Mills was still married but had separated from his wife, and he told her that the divorce was finalized in 2024, she said.

The woman said she moved out of the New Smyrna Beach home earlier this year and moved to Columbia County following news reports about domestic disturbance allegations against Mills from another woman described as his girlfriend in Washington.

Mills was first elected to Congress in 2022, and his district stretches from the Orlando area to the Daytona Beach area.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
A 20 Percent Portfolio Allocation to Gold and Silver Is Going Mainstream
Next article
John Bolton Makes First Court Appearance

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com