Judge Blocks Beto’s Shady Fundraising for ‘Runaway’ Dems

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Texas judge has temporarily blocked Beto O’Rourke’s shady fundraising campaign to bankroll “runaway Democrats”—the group of state legislators who fled Texas to stall redistricting efforts.

On Friday, Tarrant County District Judge Megan Fahey issued a temporary injunction against O’Rourke and his group, Powered by People, barring them from raising funds or covering expenses for the Democrats while a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton moves forward.

The order came just hours after Paxton sued O’Rourke and Powered by People, accusing them of misleading donors by falsely advertising the campaign as a political effort rather than a slush fund for personal expenses.

In her ruling, Fahey said the court found “imminent harm” that could cause the state to be irreparably injured, meeting the threshold for such an order.

“Because this conduct is unlawful and harms Texas consumers, restraining this conduct is in the public interest,” Fahey said.

Paxton celebrated the ruling in a statement, declaring: “The Beto Bribe buyouts that were bankrolling the runaway Democrats have been officially stopped.”

He added, “People like Robert believe Texas can be bought. Today, I stopped his deceptive financial influence scheme that attempted to deceive donors and subvert our constitutional process. They told me to ‘come and take it,’ so I did.”

The next hearing is set for Aug. 19, 2025.