Thomas Massie’s Push for Epstein Transparency Sparks Primary Showdown

(José Niño, Headline USA) As Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. ramps up calls for public release of Jeffrey Epstein’s files, his Republican primary has become a battleground between pro-Zionist donors and an increasingly Israel skeptic voter base.

Massie has teamed up with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif, to force a House vote on a bill that would require the Justice Department to disclose documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.

Massie has now resorted to spearheading a discharge petition, a rarely used procedure, to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson and bring the issue to a vote, per a report by NBC News. He argued that transparency is owed to the American public and that campaign promises must be kept.

In recent weeks, Massie has become both a lightning rod and a surprise focal point for a rift within Republican ranks. Despite often being on the outs with Donald Trump and GOP leadership, his demand for the Epstein files’ release has earned him tentative support from some MAGA-aligned voices who are dissatisfied with Trump’s and Johnson’s approach.

Polls suggest there is broad public backing for disclosure of the Epstein list, including among Trump’s base, with CBS News/YouGov polling indicating that 89% of U.S. adults want all Epstein-related records unsealed.This issue has currently pitted segments of the GOP grassroots against party leaders who warn about hasty action and the need to protect victims’ privacy.

The primary challenge against Massie has intensified with the intervention of the super PAC called MAGA Kentucky, which is spending heavily to unseat him. Massie alleges that the funding comes from a billionaire donor whose name reportedly appears in Epstein’s so-called black book and that this donor frequently contributes to both Speaker Johnson and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The timing and resources behind MAGA Kentucky’s attack ads have only fueled Massie’s suspicions that political and personal interests are motivating the opposition to full transparency about Epstein.

The billionaire most prominently alleged to be funding efforts to unseat Congressman Thomas Massie is Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Management Corporation. Singer, recognized as one of Wall Street’s most influential hedge fund figures, has contributed $1 million to MAGA Kentucky (MAGA KY), a super PAC formed with the explicit goal of defeating Massie in the 2026 Republican primary.

MAGA KY was launched in late June 2025 and has already raised $2 million, according to the latest disclosures. The group has spent at least $1.2 million on advertising opposing Massie, with some estimates placing total outlays as high as $1.5 million to $1.8 million.

Its primary donors are Paul Singer ($1 million), Preserve America PAC—associated with Miriam Adelson ($750,000)—and hedge fund manager John Paulson ($250,000).

The super PAC is managed by seasoned Republican operatives Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, both with longstanding ties to Donald Trump’s campaign team.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino