Journal Reveals Trans Shooter ‘Tired of Being Trans’ Before Church Massacre

Westman allegedly wrote in a journal that he was “tired of being trans” and regretted he “brain-washed” himself...

A parent hugs her son during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The trans-identified shooter who killed two children and injured 18 others at a Catholic Church in Minneapolis expressed regret over his gender transition, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The now-dead shooter, Robin Westman—born Robert Westman—allegedly wrote in a journal that he was “tired of being trans” and regretted he “brain-washed” himself.

The journal, reportedly written in a mix of Russian Cyrillic and English, revealed Westman’s internal battle about gender before carrying out the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.

“I only keep [long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” Westman wrote, as quoted by the Post.

“I can’t cut my hair now as it would be [an] embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack,” he added.

In another entry, Westman admitted that he did not want to “dress girly all the time,” but wrote, “I guess sometimes I really like it.”

He continued: “I know I am not a woman but I definitely don’t feel like a man.”

Court documents show Westman changed his name in 2020 with the approval of his mother, Mary Grace Westman, who worked at the church’s school of same name.

On Wednesday, Westman opened fire at the Catholic Church during a back-to-school mass shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Westman was allegedly familiar with the parish, as his mother previously worked there as a secretary before retiring in 2021. He also graduated from the Annunciation school in 2017.

