Saturday, August 30, 2025

Anti-Catholic and Christian Attacks on the Rise

The Family Research Council found that, since 2018, attacks targeting Christian and Catholic churches have surged by 730%...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Photo Credit: AP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As conservatives sounded the alarm over rising anti-Semitism, another threat quietly spread across America: increasing attacks on Christians and Catholics.

The Family Research Council found that, since 2018, attacks targeting Christian and Catholic churches have surged by 730%, according to its latest Hostility Against Churches report.

Fox News first reported on the report:

Although the report was released on Aug. 11, its findings gained renewed attention following a mass shooting at a Catholic church carried out by a self-identifying transgender individual.

The suspect, Robin Westman, was born male as Robert Westman. He changed his name by 2020, at the age of 17, with his mother’s approval.

Westman opened fire at the Annunciation Church on Wednesday morning, killing two children, ages 8 and 11, and injuring 18 others.

Westman was the second trans-identifying individual to carry out a mass shooting at a Christian institution. In 2023, Aiden Hale, a transgender man born Audrey Elizabeth Hake, killed three nine-year-old children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. This was the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history.

The FRC counted 415 hostile acts against 383 churches across 43 states in 2024 alone. The group warned that the actual number may be much higher, as many incidents are overlooked by the media.

The 2024 total was more than double of the incidents found in 2022, though slightly lower than the 485 incidents recorded in 2023. FRC’s initial report, surveying 56 months, found a total of 420 incidents.

These alarming figures come as conservatives continue to decry the rise in attacks targeting religious groups.

Media coverage, however, has focused on the surge in anti-Semitic violence, intensified by the Hamas invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. This was the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Seattle PD Prepping for Potential Protests over Christian Concert at Gas Works Park
Next article
Journal Reveals Trans Shooter ‘Tired of Being Trans’ Before Church Massacre

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com