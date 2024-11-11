Quantcast
Jordan Sets CNN Straight on Failed Gotcha Question: Where Are Biden’s 81M Votes?

'The biggest question is what happened to the 10 Million voters that Joe Biden got but didn't come up for Kamala Harris?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan shut down a failed gotcha question during a Sunday CNN interview. 

Jordan appeared on CNN’s State of the Union with host Dana Bash, who asked him about Republicans claiming “voter fraud” and “election integrity” only when they lose. 

After a brief back and forth, Jordan turned the tables on Bash, asking her about the 10 million missing votes Joe Biden allegedly received in the 2020 presidential election. 

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris currently claiming little over 71 million votes, far lower than the 81 million declared for Joe Biden in 2020. 

As seen in a video shared by journalist Kyle Becker, Bash asked, “Last time around … there were false claims about election fraud when Donald Trump lost. This time, Donald Trump won and you think the election was free and fair. Do you see there’s a little of a…” 

Jordan replied, “No, I think the Democrats got to ask: ‘Why did we go from getting 81 million to getting 70 million? What happened to those 10 million people?’” 

Later, Bash asked Jordan if he believed the 2020 election was “free and fair.” Jordan replied affirmatively, explaining the unpreceded use of mail-in and absentee ballots. 

“There were concerns about 2020 with all the mail-in voting,” he said. “Pennsylvania had like 2.5-something million mail-in ballots come in without any signature verification which was required under Pennsylvania statute. So, there were all types of concerns with how the 2020 election was played out.” 

Seconds later, Jordan added, “The biggest question is what happened to the 10 Million voters that Joe Biden got but didn’t come up for Kamala Harris? President Trump’s numbers were right up where they were in 2020 but the Democrats were much lower.” 

