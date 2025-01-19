Quantcast
Bye Felicia: Biden Cabinet Members Shown the Door After Disastrous Tenure

'All three are traitors who deserve to be jailed...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The outgoing Biden administration held several farewell events to honor some of the cabinet officials who oversaw four years of economic turmoil, judicial weaponization and global conflicts. 

The events, characterized by their funeral-like atmosphere, drew mounting mockery and criticism on social media platforms. 

Among the officials applauded as they departed their respective agencies were Attorney General Merrick Garland, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.  

However, not everyone was celebratory as many prominent critics pointed out various mishaps committed by these officials on social media.

“At least Lloyd Austin let everyone know that he was leaving this time,” wrote political commentator Gunther Eagleman, referencing Austin’s disappearance for several weeks last year. “Good fcking riddance. I can’t wait for Pete Hegseth to take the helm.” 

Comedian Tim Young joked that he was “shocked” Austin “wasn’t wearing a mask and face shield,” alluding to the protective gear that became a signature for Austin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retired General Michael Flynn scolded Austin, writing, “He leaves our military woke,with zero winning attitude and without any real successes to show. In fact the number of massive failures are historic, starting with Afghanistan. Go ahead and clap now but get ready to be ready.”

Garland also became a target for criticism. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., celebrated Garland’s exit as attorney general, condemning the DOJ for targeting parents, Catholics and Republicans. “This disgraceful era of brazen political lawfare is FINALLY OVER,” Donalds wrote. 

Journalist Eric Daugherty reacted to the video of Garland exiting the DOJ, writing: “I am seeking UNANIMOUS CONSENT for one simple proposal at the Department of Justice. Fire everyone who clapped for Merrick Garland immediately and instantly on Day One.” 

Yellen and her supporters also faced backlash, with journalist Nick Sortor commenting, “All these clapping seals should be sacked the day Trump’s Treasury Secretary takes office.”

Commentator Paul A. Szypula joined the chorus of criticism, stating, “Treasury Secretary Yellen cratered our economy with inflation. All three are traitors who deserve to be jailed.” 

On January 20, 2025, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president, ushering in a new cabinet. 

