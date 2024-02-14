‘Whites Are Psychopaths,’ UCSF Lecturer Says, Draws Outrage

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After saying that “whites are psychopaths” during a recent guest lecture at the University of California San Francisco and receiving pushback and national attention through conservative media, a DEI “scholar” tried to defend himself by saying that he was taken out of context.

As part of the school’s Black History Month events, the university featured DEI propagandist Dante King during the Feb. 8, 2024, lecture that was titled “Diagnosing Whiteness and Anti-Blackness: White Psychopathology, Collective Psychosis and Trauma in America.”

A now infamous clip from the nearly two-hour lecture was obtained by Young America’s Foundation and posted on Twitter on the day after the lecture happened.

“Whites are psychopaths. And their behavior represents an underlying, biologically transmitted proclivity with roots deep in their evolutionary history… There is no discussion about the delusions and the perversion of whiteness. Say this with me: rape culture in America is a legal, economic and moral institution… So we’re going to, ‘we have it written in the law, you can rape black women – but we’ve never been a racist country!'” he said.

The hater of white people also criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, R–Fla., for his efforts to eradicate anti-white messaging from public schools and universities within his state.

As expected, the clip went viral, which resulted in King facing the backlash for his hatred of white people.

According to the College Fix, the university tried to defend itself by releasing a vague statement about the promotion of “open dialogue and diverse perspectives,” without directly addressing King’s speech or the specific concerns of his critics.

King defended himself by saying that his remarks were taken out of context and that his goal was to “examine and educate” the students about the legal construction of colonial and post-colonial America, adding that his speech was not intended to incite hatred or division, even though his enthusiastic, almost theatrical performance during his speech says otherwise.