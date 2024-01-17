John Kerry Sics Female Goon on Reporter During Davos Scuffle

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry lashed out at a reporter when questioned about his “carbon footprint” during the 2024 World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

The questioning escalated into a scuffle, as an apparent security guard intervened and manhandled the reporter, disturbing footage shared on Tuesday revealed.

“What’s the carbon footprint of these events every single year that you come here? Think it’s worth it? Peasants pay for your crimes?” asked Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini. In response, Kerry claimed, “That’s a stupid question.”

Despite Kerry’s dismissive attitude towards the question, Yemini continued to press. This time, however, he infuriated a female security detail accompanying Kerry who shouted, “We are done now!”

🚨CRAZY RAW FOOTAGE: John Kerry’s goons pounce after the US Special Presidential Envoy for CLIMATE found it difficult to justify his carbon footprint in attending the World Economic Forum each year in Davos. Bookmark and support https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N now! pic.twitter.com/xihfur6VMS — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 16, 2024

The reporter objected by rebuking the inappropriate physical intervention from the apparent security detail.

He pleaded, “Don’t grab me. You can’t grab us. This is a free society, mate. We have freedom of the press. Why do you think you’re more important? Your carbon footprint doesn’t matter but everybody else around the world…”

A seemingly agitated Kerry retorted: “I never suggested that. Nobody ever suggested that. Don’t make up stupid questions.”

As Yemini continued to challenge Kerry, the security detail intervened again, insisting, “Listen… He said, ‘No.'” To which Yemini replied, “Can you not touch me? Can you not touch me?”

The World Economic Forum has faced criticism for government officials using private planes, contradicting their own calls for carbon footprint reduction. In March 2023, Kerry defended attendees using private jets, claiming they “offset” emissions through green efforts elsewhere.

“Well, they actually – I’ve talked to them about it. They offset,” Kerry claimed in an interview with Yahoo News. “They buy offsets, they offset. And they are working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition.”

Since becoming Biden’s climate envoy, Kerry has faced scrutiny for his family’s past use of private planes. However, Kerry stated during a 2023 congressional hearing that his family sold their private jet in 2022.

Kerry recently announced his departure from the climate envoy role to join the Biden re-election campaign. Moreover, His office drew scrutiny for reportedly spending $4.3 million in taxpayer dollars to fund some of his undisclosed staffers’ salaries.