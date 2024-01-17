Davos Elites Gorge on Hookers, ‘Shrooms as Theme Focuses on ‘Rebuilding Trust’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) More than 3000 globalists will be enjoying caviar, gold-leaf desserts, performances by popular musicians and actors, $2,500-per-night hookers and secret dinners while they attend the upcoming World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

Ironically, the theme of the upcoming annual event will be “Rebuilding Trust,” according to the New York Post.

Among the celebrities that will perform at private dining and cocktail scenes will be world-famous artists such as Lenny Kravitz, Chris Martin of Coldplay and the Black Eyed Peas.

American financier Anthony Scaramucci will also be hosting his wine “soirée” once again, this time at the Hotel Europe.

Among the people who previously appeared at Scaramucci’s past parties were Matt Damon, Goldie Hawn, Richard Branson, Andrea Bocelli and Jill Biden.

Back in 2023, in addition to very expensive wine, Scaramucci offered micro-doses of magic mushrooms with the help of a psychedelics company. The drug-obsessed globalist elites would be disappointed this year since Scaramucci won’t be offering the mushrooms during the upcoming event.

In addition to expensive wine, drugs, dinners, parties and performances by popular musicians, sexual degenerates also will be having sex with prostitutes instead of their wives.

It was revealed by the Post that one prostitute who goes by the name “Liana” frequently sells her body to one of the American attendees at the event who either pays $750 per hour or $2,500 per the whole night.

“Liana” was not the only person who confirmed that leftist elites can’t keep it in their pants for a week. A woman who sells bodies of other women for sex in the Swiss town of Aargau, which is located some 100 miles from Davos, confirmed that she received 11 bookings and 25 inquiries, adding that that was just the beginning.

Back in 2020, a Swiss law enforcement official said that at least 100 hookers traveled to Davos to have sex with the members of the globalist elite during the week-long event.

“More back-slapping from the metropolitan elites who brought you wars, a cost of living crisis, woke obsession and public services that no longer work… They offer the world nothing that will improve it,” the organization titled “Anti W.E.F.” said.