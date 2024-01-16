Quantcast
Sharia Patrols Force German Students to Follow Islamic Law, Violators Face Stoning, Torture

'Welcome to the Islamic State of Germany!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Muslim Prayer New York
Worshipers in New York's East Harlem neighborhood take part in the traditional annual prayer commemorating the end of Ramadan, in front of the Masjid Aqsa-Salam mosque. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was revealed that a high school in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, faced a troubling trend of young Muslim students from Islamic Sharia Patrols advocating stoning, torture, mandatory hijab-wearing, and segregation based on biological sex, which resulted in the involvement of the local law enforcement authorities.

A group of Muslim students between the ages of 17 and 19 has openly advocated for Sharia measures within their school in Neuss, the Rair Foundation USA reported.

Among those barbaric measures were stoning as a form of punishment, the promotion of torture, the enforcement of mandatory hijab-wearing for women and girls and insisting on gender segregation during swimming lessons, including teachers.

The students also had other requirements, such as early dismissal for Muslim students on Fridays for prayer.

It was also reported that the Islamists pressured and harassed fellow students and called them “bad Muslims.”

As expected, the students openly rejected Christian values within the classroom. This and the harassment of students who don’t share their Islamic views caused an atmosphere of fear and unease within the school among both students and teachers.

The extremism of the students resulted in the school management turning to law enforcement authorities, who initiated investigations into the actions of these students, including incidents that occurred both back in March and December of last year.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister of the Interior, Herbert Reul, expressed his concern by recognizing that this case goes beyond “youthful mischief” and calling upon parents, teachers and guidance counselors to exercise heightened vigilance in the face of potential “radicalization” among young people, the news source reported.

It seems that Germans would truly need to be vigilant, considering that their own country is on the side of the terrorists.

“Welcome to the Islamic State of Germany! German courts ruled that Sharia Police are not against the law & can patrol Germany’s streets Sharia Police provoke, intimidate and force their ideology upon others while harassing women, gays, Jews, etc. Meanwhile, Germany supports them!” Amy Mek of the Rair Foundation USA wrote.

