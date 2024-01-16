Sharia Patrols Force German Students to Follow Islamic Law, Violators Face Stoning, Torture

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that a high school in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, faced a troubling trend of young Muslim students from Islamic Sharia Patrols advocating stoning, torture, mandatory hijab-wearing, and segregation based on biological sex, which resulted in the involvement of the local law enforcement authorities.

A group of Muslim students between the ages of 17 and 19 has openly advocated for Sharia measures within their school in Neuss, the Rair Foundation USA reported.

Among those barbaric measures were stoning as a form of punishment, the promotion of torture, the enforcement of mandatory hijab-wearing for women and girls and insisting on gender segregation during swimming lessons, including teachers.

The students also had other requirements, such as early dismissal for Muslim students on Fridays for prayer. It was also reported that the Islamists pressured and harassed fellow students and called them “bad Muslims.”