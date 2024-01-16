Former 2024 Primary Opponent Endorses Trump for President

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Gov. Doug Burgum, R–N.D., who recently withdrew from his presidential bid, has endorsed Donald Trump for president at a Trump event in Indianola, Iowa, on Jan. 14, 2024.

Burgum ended his campaign after he struggled in the polls and failed to qualify for key GOP debates, according to Trending Politics.

“I’m here to do something that none of the other presidential primary candidates have done, and that endorses Donald J. Trump for president. President Trump protected our borders. He cut red tape like no president has ever done before. He passed the largest tax cuts in the history of America and he supercharged our economy,” he said on the stage.

Burgum’s previous relationship with Trump could be classified as positive and generally supportive since their political values are aligned. As a businessman like Trump, Burgum especially supported Trump’s policies regarding energy and economic issues, which are significant for the state of North Dakota.

Burgum also previously supported Trump when the latter announced that he was going to run for re-election.

The endorsement from Burgum is especially impactful considering that it comes from the former primary opponent.

“President Trump is going to win the Republican nomination. It’s not going to be close. He’s going to be up against Joe Biden. And as a governor and as a business person, I’ve had an opportunity to see what it’s like under each of those presidents,” Burgum said.

He then explained in detail why he endorsed Trump by listing several of Trump’s policies.

“And I can tell you in our state, which is an energy state, an ag state, we were much better off under President Trump. And I know when we campaign on three things: economy, energy, national security. Those things are all three interrelated. Joe Biden’s taking this country in 180 degrees the wrong direction. And I know that under a Trump administration, we’re going to be going in the right direction on that,” he added.