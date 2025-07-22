Joe Biden Was Drugged for the Disastrous 2024 Debate, Hunter Claims

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former first son Hunter Biden went off on the Democratic Party, former allies and even CNN for turning their backs on his father shortly after his disastrous debate with President Donald Trump.

Hunter delivered the fiery rebuke Monday in his first post-election interview on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan—ripping actor George Clooney, former Obama advisor David Axelrod, longtime Democratic operative Anita Dunn and others.

“F*ck him and everybody around him… F*cking George Clooney is not a f*cking actor. He’s a brand,” Hunter ranted, addressing the actor who became the leading face of the pressure campaign to push Biden out of the 2024 race.

“James Carville hasn’t won a race in 40 f*cking years,” he added, targeting the Democratic strategist who recently called Joe Biden a “sad” figure.

Hunter then tore into Axelrod, calling his “one success in his political life” a byproduct of former President Barack Obama.

Hunter Biden just went off on the Democratic Party: "Fuck him and everybody around him… George Clooney is not a fucking an actor. He's a brand." "James Carville hasn't won a race in 40 fucking years." "David Axelrod had one success in his political life and that was Barack… pic.twitter.com/Cdk9t29gwZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

“The Pod Save America guys were junior f*cking speech writers on Barack Obama’s Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him, making millions,” he added, referencing former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor.

And that wasn’t all.

Hunter accused Dunn—one of the key individuals in pushing Biden to debate Trump early—of raking in “$40-$50 million off the Democratic Party.”

Biden’s decision to debate Trump backfired spectacularly as Trump exposed the president’s mental decline for millions of Americans to see.

White House officials rushed to cover for Biden, claiming the future one-term president was sick. Hunter offered another excuse: Ambien, the drug used to treat insomnia.

“He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights,” he said.

Even some leftist personalities did not buy the excuse. For instance, CNN anchor Jake Tapper long parroted Biden-approved talking points but suddenly reversed course with Original Sin.

This book confirmed what conservative outlets had covered for years: the White House ran a cover-up to hide Biden’s decline from the public.

Hunter also scolded Tapper on Monday. “What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news,” Hunter said.

As usual, Tapper did not return Headline USA’s request for comment or an interview.

Clips from the Hunter Biden interview are going viral across social media platforms.