DHS Report Confirms Cole Allen Targeted Trump Over Iran Conflict

(José Niño, Headline USA) A Department of Homeland Security intelligence assessment claims that anger over the Iran war may have driven suspected shooter Cole Allen to attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Reuters reported.

The preliminary report from DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, dated April 27, found that Allen possessed “multiple social and political grievances.” Analysts concluded the Iran conflict “may have contributed to his decision to conduct the attack,” pointing to Allen’s social media posts attacking U.S. military operations.

This assessment represents the clearest indication yet that the war, which has claimed thousands of lives in the Middle East and disrupted the global economy, served as a catalyst for the attack late last month, per Reuters.

The DHS's intelligence office has reportedly determined that the alleged WH Correspondents' Dinner attacker was motivated to action by Trump's war in Iran. pic.twitter.com/XtL6tA8CYn — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 6, 2026

The transparency organization Property of the People secured the document, labeled a “Critical Incident Note,” through public records requests and provided it to Reuters.

A DHS spokesperson refused to address the report’s findings. “These reports notify our partners of the latest available information following significant incidents that have impacts to homeland security,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department offered comment.

The Justice Department filed an additional charge on Tuesday accusing Allen of assault on a federal officer for shooting at a Secret Service agent at the security perimeter. He already faced charges of attempted assassination, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and illegally transporting weapons across state lines. Allen has yet to enter a plea.

Investigators have focused on an email Allen dispatched to family members the night of the shooting. Officials characterized the message as a manifesto that conveyed hostility toward the administration and expressed his intention to strike at the “traitor” delivering a speech, though he avoided naming Trump directly.

Court filings from prosecutors state that Allen “disagreed” with Trump politically and “wanted to ‘fight back’ against government policies and decisions that he found morally objectionable.”

A senior law enforcement official speaking anonymously told Reuters that FBI agents have been meticulously combing through Allen’s online presence. “It’s being closely looked at,” the official said.

Investigators are scrutinizing a Bluesky account tied to Allen that was filled with anti Trump content in the weeks preceding the attack. Beyond Iran war criticism, the posts condemned administration immigration enforcement, attacked Elon Musk, and denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Per Reuters, the account reposted content demanding Trump’s impeachment following his April 7 threat to obliterate Iranian civilization. FBI agents also discovered a 2024 post from an account linked to Allen that quoted scripture while apparently labeling Trump “the devil” in response to a message from Trump’s daughter Tiffany.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino