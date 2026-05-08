Border Czar Tom Homan Floats Amnesty Idea before Backpedaling

(José Niño, Headline USA) Border czar Tom Homan has simultaneously floated legal status for some illegal immigrants while overseeing an aggressive deportation campaign that has detained nearly 300 DACA recipients since Donald Trump’s second term began, creating widespread confusion about the administration’s actual immigration endgame.

Homan initially floated the possibility of amnesty in an interview with CBS.

“I know the president’s talking to various members of his Cabinet. There’s discussions going on. I’m involved with some and not others, but I’m not going to get ahead of the president on this,” he said.

However, he later backpedaled when pressed on the matter on Fox News.

“Talking points were taken out of context,” he said.

🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan 100% RULES OUT any form of AMNESTY for illegal aliens, as some Republicans push the "DIGNIDAD Act" Amnesty is betrayal — IT CAN NEVER PASS 🇺🇸 "I mean this, President Trump's been clear from day one. Amnesty's off the table. He don't support amnesty in any… pic.twitter.com/V4bU1l68Jo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 7, 2026

The apparent contradiction centers on Homan’s public statements. On one hand, he has signaled openness to some form of legal status for certain illegal immigrants. On the other hand, Homan has doubled down on mass deportations, declaring as recently as Tuesday: “For the people out there saying ‘President Trump’s getting weak on mass deportation,’ you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.”

Trump and Homan have floated the idea of providing Dreamers legal status before, but always with strings attached. In a recent interview, Homan said: “The president in his first term put a plan on the table to address the Dreamers, and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer shut it down because part of the plan was giving them money for the border wall… President Trump will put it on the table again. But I would not go forward with it until the Democrats show this president that they’re willing to secure this border.”

While this rhetoric circulates, the administration has moved aggressively against DACA recipients on the ground. The Department of Homeland Security declared that DACA “does not confer any form of legal status in this country” and warned recipients they are “not automatically protected from deportation.”

Since Trump’s second term began, nearly 300 DACA recipients have been detained, with DHS reporting conflicting deportation figures to two different members of Congress — between 86 and 174 — while Mission Local, citing federal authorities, puts the number at 176 who were in the process of renewal. The Justice Department’s Board of Immigration Appeals also ruled in late April that DACA status alone is not enough to spare someone from deportation, putting an estimated half a million DACA recipients at risk.

The broader enforcement operation has been relentless. ICE projected deporting more than 600,000 illegal immigrants by the end of 2025, according to Axios, with the administration claiming roughly 1.6 million have “voluntarily” left the country. Homan has acknowledged that 35 to 40 percent of those arrested under Trump’s second term have no criminal history, but said this is necessary to “send a message to the entire world.”

The administration has also stripped or attempted to strip other forms of legal protection. Reuters reported that the administration moved to re-terminate the legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants who used the Biden-era CBP One app. The Supreme Court will also hear Trump’s bid to end legal protection for up to 1.3 million immigrants.

The mixed signals reflect a genuine tension in Trump’s immigration politics that has existed across both his terms. Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press in late 2024 that he wanted to find a way to let Dreamers stay, even while pursuing DACA’s legal termination in courts. Headline USA previously reported in March 2026 that Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair advised Republicans to emphasize deporting criminals rather than pushing the “mass deportation” framing publicly.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino