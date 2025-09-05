Calls for Charges Mount After Don Lemon Storms MTG’s Office

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Don Lemon, the disgraced former CNN host turned influencer, faces calls for criminal charges after he led a group of leftist hecklers into the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Lemon appeared to guide the activists on Tuesday afternoon to demand that Greene vote to impeach President Donald Trump and to tie him to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as seen in videos shared on X by journalist Ford Fischer.

Just now: Activists demanding Trump’s impeachment and release of Epstein files enter Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office along with journalist Don Lemon. They are told to leave, door slammed behind them, and a Capitol officer arrived to tell them to lower the volume, but no arrests. pic.twitter.com/NPjmZ7xS3s — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 2, 2025

Greene decried the stunt as a form of insurrection and questioned whether Lemon would face charges.

“This is how Don Lemon, who was fired by CNN for being such a disgusting, misogynistic pig to his female coworkers and women, is trying to get viewers for his new podcast,” Greene wrote on X. “Clearly, his misogyny continues.”

Greene said that Capitol Police had to ask Lemon and his production “to leave for aggressively harassing my staff after they stormed the Capitol and my office.”

After initially refusing to leave, Lemon-led activists slid flyers with Epstein’s face under her office door.

Greene ultimately asked, “Isn’t this inciting an insurrection??”

This is how Don Lemon, who was fired by CNN for being such a disgusting, misogynistic pig to his female coworkers and women, is trying to get viewers for his new podcast. Clearly, his misogyny continues. Capitol Police had to ask Don and his production team to leave for… pic.twitter.com/uLrhR7yQ9y — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2025

She was pointing to how Jan. 6 protesters faced the full force of the federal government for opposing certification of the 2020 election inside the Capitol.

Protesting inside the Capitol is prohibited.

Greene’s rebuke drew wide support on X on Wednesday, with some commentators demanding he face charges.

“They’re told to leave, have the door slammed behind them, and then are reprimanded by Capitol Police. Arrest these invaders!” commentator Paul Szypula wrote.

One user echoed these remarks:,“This is outrageous…Where are the arrests?!”