Thursday, September 4, 2025

Calls for Charges Mount After Don Lemon Storms MTG’s Office

'Isn’t this inciting an insurrection?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Don Lemon
Don Lemon / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Don Lemon, the disgraced former CNN host turned influencer, faces calls for criminal charges after he led a group of leftist hecklers into the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Lemon appeared to guide the activists on Tuesday afternoon to demand that Greene vote to impeach President Donald Trump and to tie him to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as seen in videos shared on X by journalist Ford Fischer.

Greene decried the stunt as a form of insurrection and questioned whether Lemon would face charges.

“This is how Don Lemon, who was fired by CNN for being such a disgusting, misogynistic pig to his female coworkers and women, is trying to get viewers for his new podcast,” Greene wrote on X. “Clearly, his misogyny continues.”

Greene said that Capitol Police had to ask Lemon and his production “to leave for aggressively harassing my staff after they stormed the Capitol and my office.”

After initially refusing to leave, Lemon-led activists slid flyers with Epstein’s face under her office door.

Greene ultimately asked, “Isn’t this inciting an insurrection??”

She was pointing to how Jan. 6 protesters faced the full force of the federal government for opposing certification of the 2020 election inside the Capitol.

Protesting inside the Capitol is prohibited.

Greene’s rebuke drew wide support on X on Wednesday, with some commentators demanding he face charges.

“They’re told to leave, have the door slammed behind them, and then are reprimanded by Capitol Police. Arrest these invaders!” commentator Paul Szypula wrote.

One user echoed these remarks:,“This is outrageous…Where are the arrests?!”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Publisher Agrees to Changes in Virginia Giuffre’s Memoir after Family Objections
Next article
Joe Biden Has Surgery to Fight His Cancer

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com