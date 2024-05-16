Quantcast
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Jimmy Carter Is ‘Coming to the End,’ His Grandson Says

'He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now, and he really is, I think, coming to the end...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden
Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Jimmy Carter’s grandson said on May 14, 2024, that his grandfather is “coming to the end” in a brief update about the 39th president’s health.

“[My grandfather] is doing OK. He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now, and he really is, I think, coming to the end… [As] I’ve said before, there’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him, and there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end and I think he has been there in that space,” Jason Carter said at a mental health forum named in honor of his grandmother, the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at the Carter Center.

Jimmy Carter, 99, became the oldest living president in history after George H.W. Bush died in 2018 at the age of 94, CNN reported. Carter survived metastatic brain cancer, liver cancer and several health scares, including brain surgery after a fall in 2019. In February 2023, Carter entered hospice care after a series of hospital stays, making only one rare public appearance to attend his wife’s memorial service back in November.

“My grandmother’s passing was a difficult moment for all of us, including my grandfather, but the outpouring of love and support that we, as a family, received from people in this room and from the rest of the world was so remarkable and meaningful to us. And it really turned that whole process into a celebration,” Carter’s grandson said.

During the speech, Jason also recounted one conversation with his grandfather as they watched an Atlanta Braves game together.

“I said, ‘Pa Pa… people ask me how you’re doing and I say I don’t know.’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t know myself.’ And so, he’s still there,” Jason said.

The news source reported that the former president’s health has been the subject of widespread attention in recent years, especially after he entered hospice.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Romney Grovels for Trump (Again) after Voting 2X to Impeach Him
Next article
Biden White House Admits Trump Trial Is ‘Related to 2024 Election’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com