Jimmy Carter Is ‘Coming to the End,’ His Grandson Says

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Jimmy Carter’s grandson said on May 14, 2024, that his grandfather is “coming to the end” in a brief update about the 39th president’s health.

“[My grandfather] is doing OK. He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now, and he really is, I think, coming to the end… [As] I’ve said before, there’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him, and there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end and I think he has been there in that space,” Jason Carter said at a mental health forum named in honor of his grandmother, the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at the Carter Center.

Jimmy Carter, 99, became the oldest living president in history after George H.W. Bush died in 2018 at the age of 94, CNN reported. Carter survived metastatic brain cancer, liver cancer and several health scares, including brain surgery after a fall in 2019. In February 2023, Carter entered hospice care after a series of hospital stays, making only one rare public appearance to attend his wife’s memorial service back in November.

“My grandmother’s passing was a difficult moment for all of us, including my grandfather, but the outpouring of love and support that we, as a family, received from people in this room and from the rest of the world was so remarkable and meaningful to us. And it really turned that whole process into a celebration,” Carter’s grandson said.

During the speech, Jason also recounted one conversation with his grandfather as they watched an Atlanta Braves game together.

“I said, ‘Pa Pa… people ask me how you’re doing and I say I don’t know.’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t know myself.’ And so, he’s still there,” Jason said.

The news source reported that the former president’s health has been the subject of widespread attention in recent years, especially after he entered hospice.