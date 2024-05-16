Biden White House Admits Trump Trial Is ‘Related to 2024 Election’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admitted to reporters on May 14, 2024, that the witchhunt of Donald Trump in New York and the attendance at those proceedings by House Speaker Mike Johnson are “related to the 2024 election.”

Johnson, conservatives and Republicans have been saying since the charges were brought in the first place that the prosecutions against Trump, two at the hands of Joe Biden’s own Department of Justice and two brought by Democrat DAs in Georgia and New York are politically motivated, the Post Millenial reported.

Trump also previously said that these trials represent election interference since he spends a lot of time in the courtrooms instead of campaigning for the upcoming presidential election.

When Jean-Pierre was asked by one of the reporters whether it was appropriate for Johnson to show up at Trump’s trial, she admitted that the leftist establishment keeps him in these courtrooms because it is “related to the 2024 elections.”

“So look. I can’t speak to… [I] don’t wanna comment obviously as this is related to the 2024 elections, and I can’t speak to the Speaker’s schedule, that is something for him to decide on,” she said, admitting that the trial is part of Biden’s campaign plan.

QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't comment on the Biden-led witch hunt against President Trump because it's "related to 2024 elections" pic.twitter.com/N9bzK72Xrm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2024

Biden boosters also previously said that they would prefer Trump to be in prison before the 2024 election. Even though their dreams didn’t come true, Biden still campaigns while Trump wastes his time in courtrooms.

When Biden faced an investigation for illegally holding onto classified documents, the case was dropped because the investigator said Biden was old and sympathetic, the news source reported. On the other hand, a case against Trump for holding classified documents continues in federal court.

On May 14, 2024, Johnson spoke outside the courthouse in New York where Trump faced his fifth week of a criminal trial for falsified business records.