Jim Jordan, Chief GOP Investigator, Spied on by FBI in Arctic Frost Probe

'This is how ridiculous this is and why we are doing everything to get to the bottom...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan revealed Thursday that the Biden FBI spied on his phone records for more than two years as part of the bureau’s Arctic Frost investigation into President Donald Trump. 

The shocking surveillance was carried out through a subpoena to Verizon, Jordan’s phone carrier, and specifically targeted detailed records of all incoming and outgoing calls, metadata for texts and voice messages from January 2020 to April 2022.

The subpoena also sought payment records, usernames tied to online accounts, device identification numbers and times and durations of internet sessions, including Jordan’s IP addresses, according to newly declassified documents.

The judge who approved the subpoena, David Baker, also ordered Verizon to remain silent, claiming any disclosure could have resulted in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation.” 

Baker’s claims were bizarre, given that Jordan was a member of Congress and the top Republican in the House Judiciary Committee, the lawmaker said Thursday in an interview on Fox News. 

The sweeping surveillance was part of the FBI’s investigation against Trump and his allies after the president left office in 2021.

Jordan told Fox News host Sean Hannity that the findings were “worse” than previously imagined. “This is how ridiculous this is and why we are doing everything to get to the bottom,” he said. 

Jordan said he will investigate who signed off on the surveillance, pointing to former FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. 

“Who signed off on this? This idea you’ve got one branch of government run by Democrats going after the legislative branch at the time run by Republicans. That’s how crazy this is,” Jordan warned. 

Jordan now joins a growing list of Republican lawmakers who were targeted in what critics have decried as a fishing expedition. Arctic Frost served as a precursor to Attorney General Garland’s appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel. 

Smith, who is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his aggressive probe, went on to indict Trump, the first time in American history a former president faced criminal charges. 

