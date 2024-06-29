Quantcast
Saturday, June 29, 2024

Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Life Guest in Second CNN Interview-Dump This Week

'I’m sorry, mifepristone has been proven to be safe. It’s been that way for years. But thank you for coming on. We appreciate it...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Jim Acosta
IMAGE: Jimmy Kimmel Live via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) CNN host Jim Acosta cut off a pro-life activist during a June 27, 2024 morning interview, marking at least the second time in less than a week that a host on the propaganda network has cut away from a guest who did not agree with the far-left narrative.

Acosta spoke with Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students For Life of America, about the Supreme Court’s latest ruling that upheld a lower court decision that “will prevent Idaho from enforcing its abortion ban when the termination of a pregnancy is needed to prevent serious harms to a woman’s health,” the Daily Wire reported.

Hawkins, who opposed the decision, also talked about the court’s latest ruling making the abortion drug mifepristone more accessible. Acosta quickly cut the interview short as soon as she challenged his claims regarding the drug’s safety.

“The GOP needs to take note. The Biden administration continues to make the case to weaponize federal agencies to make abortion a federal issue. But we also see a silver lining in this decision today. If Idaho, while this is tragic, saying Idaho must allow for abortions to prevent infertility, future infertility, the FDA must now change its policy too to do the same,” Hawkins said.

She then talked about the dangers of chemical abortion pills.

“Given their no-test online distribution scheme of chemical abortion pills, which we know harm women’s future fertility, as 15% of women of our population are RH negative, and there is no testing now because of the Biden administration and their FDA on these dangerous chemical abortion pills that she’s having these pill abortions. She’s not being tested for RH negative status,” Hawkins said.

Right after, Acosta interrupted her by saying that mifepristone is safe for women to use, a statement with which Hawkins disagreed.

“Ask any woman who’s RH negative. Ask any woman… Ask someone who’s been pregnant, sir! When you’re pregnant, one of the first things they do is test for RH negative status,” Hawkins said before she was interrupted once again by Acosta.

After repeating the mantra about how “safe” mifepristone is, Acosta cut her off and went to a commercial break.

“I’m sorry, mifepristone has been proven to be safe. It’s been that way for years. But thank you for coming on. We appreciate it,” he said.

