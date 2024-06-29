China Mocks Biden’s Debate Performance

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Both Chinese journalists and regular people mocked and criticized Joe Biden’s performance during the latest presidential debate that happened on June 27, 2024.

The Chinese people have been savaging the 81-year-old since the end of the debate, mocking everything, including his appearance, his voice and how he blinked, the New York Post reported.

“This debate was very entertaining for many Chinese people,” Hu Xijin, an influential pundit and ex-state media editor, wrote on Twitter the day after the debate. In the post, Xijin also characterized the debate between Biden and Donald Trump as “a negative advertisement for Western democracy.”

Personal attacks, hazy memory, mocking each other… this debate was very entertaining for many Chinese people. #Debates2024 Objectively speaking, the low-quality performance of these two old men was a negative advertisement for Western democracy. pic.twitter.com/ktzOh2z2x3 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 28, 2024

Some Chinese news outlets criticized Trump for allegedly lying in some of his statements. Meanwhile, the narrative about Biden’s performance was mostly about the fact that he is a senile old man who won’t be capable of leading the country.

Beijing News, a state-controlled outlet, called Biden “habitually confused.” In its Weibo post — China’s equivalent to X — the outlet called out Biden as “looking like a robot and barely blinking.”

Other people on the Chinese microblogging site wrote that Biden showed “obvious signs of dementia,” the Post reported.

Popular Chinese blogger Housha Moonlight, who has nearly 4 million followers on one of the most popular platforms in the entire country, went as far as saying that “Trump won” the first of two planned debates, the news source added.

“It doesn’t matter what the debate was about. The key is that the witty and flexible Trump successfully highlighted the old and dying appearance of the sleeping king,” Moonlight said.

In the comment thread, Chinese people compared Biden to a “Teletubby,” calling it a “miracle” that he could stand and talk for more than one hour on the stage.

“To be honest, Trump is 78 years old, but his quick thinking and reaction ability are far better than many young people in their thirties and forties,” one of the people wrote.