Quantcast
Saturday, June 29, 2024

China Mocks Biden’s Debate Performance

'This debate was very entertaining for many Chinese people...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and then Joe Biden. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Both Chinese journalists and regular people mocked and criticized Joe Biden’s performance during the latest presidential debate that happened on June 27, 2024.

The Chinese people have been savaging the 81-year-old since the end of the debate, mocking everything, including his appearance, his voice and how he blinked, the New York Post reported.

“This debate was very entertaining for many Chinese people,” Hu Xijin, an influential pundit and ex-state media editor, wrote on Twitter the day after the debate. In the post, Xijin also characterized the debate between Biden and Donald Trump as “a negative advertisement for Western democracy.”

Some Chinese news outlets criticized Trump for allegedly lying in some of his statements. Meanwhile, the narrative about Biden’s performance was mostly about the fact that he is a senile old man who won’t be capable of leading the country.

Beijing News, a state-controlled outlet, called Biden “habitually confused.” In its Weibo post — China’s equivalent to X — the outlet called out Biden as “looking like a robot and barely blinking.”

Other people on the Chinese microblogging site wrote that Biden showed “obvious signs of dementia,” the Post reported.

Popular Chinese blogger Housha Moonlight, who has nearly 4 million followers on one of the most popular platforms in the entire country, went as far as saying that “Trump won” the first of two planned debates, the news source added.

“It doesn’t matter what the debate was about. The key is that the witty and flexible Trump successfully highlighted the old and dying appearance of the sleeping king,” Moonlight said.

In the comment thread, Chinese people compared Biden to a “Teletubby,” calling it a “miracle” that he could stand and talk for more than one hour on the stage.

“To be honest, Trump is 78 years old, but his quick thinking and reaction ability are far better than many young people in their thirties and forties,” one of the people wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MURDOCK: Fact-Checking Biden’s Unholy Trinity of Blarney from CNN Debate

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com