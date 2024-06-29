Quantcast
House Votes to Defund Jew-Hating, Hamas-Supporting DHS Official

'[Anti-Semitism] certainly has no place [in the DHS]...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hamas rioters
About a thousand Palestinian and pro-Hamas rioters gather in Chicago. / PHOTO: Chicago Sun-Times via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On June 26, 2024, the U.S. House voted to defund a pro-Hamas Department of Homeland Security immigration officer by reducing her salary to $1 after DHS’s Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to fire her more than eight months after she was exposed as a raging Jew-hater.

Nejwa Ali started to work for the DHS after the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), her previous employer and the American terrorist group, was banned from Washington D.C., the Daily Wire reported.

Even though she previously exposed her anti-Semitic views on social media, the DHS still assigned her to vet immigrants who come into this country.

DHS refused to say whether it knew who Ali was when the agency was hiring her or not.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., the sponsor of the bill, offered the amendment on behalf of Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who wanted to punish Jew-haters.

“Our conference has been quite clear about standing with Israel in their fight against a brutal and inhumane terrorist organization,” Amodei said.

He then talked about how anti-Semitism “certainly has no place” in the DHS.

“A DHS immigration adjudication officer was exposed celebrating the October 7 terrorist attack online. It was later revealed that she previously worked for the Palestinian Liberation Organization,” Amodei added.

After Ali’s hatred of Jews was exposed, Mayorkas put her on paid leave. Ali has been using all of that free time to protest outside the Israeli embassy and harass military officials while mocking her critics on social media.

As expected, Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., opposed the bill by suddenly remembering that there must be a “check and balances” system in place — something that Democrats rarely bring up since they constantly use every possible tool to destroy the United States.

“It’s important that we defend the core principles upon which our country is founded, and that includes the system of checks and balances. We know from the secretary’s testimony earlier this year that there is an active investigation related to the Trump-era hire and she’s been placed on leave… We must allow this process to work,” Underwood said.

