Jenna Ellis Slammed after Comparing ‘Christian Nationalists’ to BLM Rioters

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Jenna Ellis, the embattled former Trump attorney facing scrutiny, received backlash on social media for likening what she termed as ‘Christian Nationalists’ to the Marxist group Black Lives Matter.

“The Christian Nationalist crowd is the new BLM. Both cheer tearing down statues and destroying property they don’t like in the name of their cause. Both are wrong,” Ellis said on Friday.

I respectfully disagree. This is not the way. Christianity teaches that we war not against flesh and blood but against spiritual wickedness (Eph 6). The satanic statue had no more actual power than an idol in Babylon. I hate that this was erected in *anywhere,* especially a… https://t.co/OU2jjf2tCD — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 15, 2023

Her comments were prompted by a veteran who dismantled a satanic statue at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday. The man, identified as Michael Cassidy, has been hailed as a hero by some who argue that he is within his right to tear down the statue of Baphomet.

As reported by the Des Moines Register, the Satanic Temple of Iowa placed the statue in the Capitol and decried Cassidy’s action on Facebook. “This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair,” the group claimed.

Critics, including Cassidy, swiftly criticized Ellis for drawing parallels between Christian Nationalists and BLM.

I did nothing to any Satanist (flesh and blood), @JennaEllisEsq. I pray that they will, as billions of pagans have before, repent of their spiritual wickedness and accept Christ as their Savior. https://t.co/WXG4f0keeW — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) December 16, 2023

If you’re someone who thinks tearing down statues of our Founders is the same thing as decapitating a satanic icon – you’re probably part of the reason we’re in an era where Satanists put their icons up in government buildings. Honor God. Not the Devil. It’s that simple. — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) December 16, 2023

The criticism did not stop there.

“BLM’s purpose is to tear down what built America & our traditions. CN wants to preserve & reinvigorate what built America & our traditions,” said Lizzie Marbach, a conservative political operative in Ohio. “BLM is inherently anti-Christian, anti-family, and anti-Gospel. CN is pro-Christian, pro-family, and pro-gospel.”

Attorney Joseph D. McBride chimed in, calling Ellis a “MORON” on Twitter. “Christmas is about celebrating Jesus Christ’s birth. NOT displaying His mortal enemy as a co-equal. I applaud Cassidy’s actions,” he said.

Others responded mockingly, like News Founding CEO Nate Firscher, who remarked, “‘There is no difference between George Washington and Satan.’”

One Twitter user shared a photoshopped photo of Ellis’s face on the satanic statue.

Was just sent a screenshot of the satanic temple reappearing in the Iowa State capitol. Let @Mike_Cassidy_MS cook! https://t.co/wZy6a3iphZ pic.twitter.com/XlxjVm3iNW — Tommy Egan (@tommyegan1776) December 16, 2023

This would not mark the first time Ellis comes under scrutiny from conservatives on social media.

After her plea deal with Fulton County’s District Attorney Fani Willis, Laura Loomer accused Ellis of misleading Trump supporters during a fundraiser aimed at contesting the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Ellis has since taken a plea in exchange for her anti-Trump testimony. She was ordered to pay a modest $5,000. In contrast, she raised over $200,000 from social media followers.